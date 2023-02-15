Hornets vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 15
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (14-44) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to break a 13-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (16-43) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW.
Hornets vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Hornets vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hornets 120 - Spurs 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (241)
- The Spurs (24-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 39% of the time, 2.4% more often than the Hornets (23-33-3) this season.
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, San Antonio and its opponents are more successful (56.9% of the time) than Charlotte and its opponents (49.2%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hornets are 5-8, a better tally than the Spurs have recorded (12-43) as moneyline underdogs.
Hornets Performance Insights
- Charlotte's defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 119.1 points allowed per contest, but its offense has provided a lift, putting up 112.4 points per game (24th-ranked in league).
- The Hornets rank 14th in the NBA with 25.2 dimes per game.
- The Hornets rank 25th in the NBA by sinking 10.7 threes per game, but they have a 32.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks worst in the league.
- Charlotte is attempting 59 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 64% of the shots it has attempted (and 74.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 33.2 treys per contest, which are 36% of its shots (and 25.6% of the team's buckets).
