The Furman Paladins (21-6, 12-2 SoCon) will try to continue an eight-game winning streak when visiting the Citadel Bulldogs (9-18, 4-10 SoCon) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at McAlister Field House. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Furman vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (44.2%).

Furman is 16-4 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Paladins are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 340th.

The Paladins' 82.8 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 74.9 the Bulldogs allow.

Furman has a 12-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.9 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison

At home Furman is scoring 87.8 points per game, 10.6 more than it is averaging away (77.2).

In 2022-23 the Paladins are conceding 1.9 more points per game at home (71.3) than away (69.4).

Beyond the arc, Furman makes more treys on the road (9.8 per game) than at home (9.4), but shoots a lower percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (34.7%).

Furman Schedule