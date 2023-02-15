How to Watch Clemson vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - February 15
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Clemson Tigers (18-7, 10-4 ACC) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (8-18, 6-9 ACC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3.
Clemson vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN3
Clemson Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Seminoles' opponents have hit.
- In games Clemson shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 15-2 overall.
- The Tigers are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seminoles sit at 320th.
- The Tigers put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (73.7) than the Seminoles allow (75.6).
- When Clemson puts up more than 75.6 points, it is 11-1.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Clemson has performed better at home this year, averaging 76.7 points per game, compared to 70.5 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Tigers have been better at home this year, allowing 65.3 points per game, compared to 73.3 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Clemson has fared better at home this year, making 8.4 threes per game with a 39.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/31/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 62-54
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/4/2023
|Miami
|L 78-74
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 91-71
|Dean Smith Center
|2/15/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|2/18/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/22/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
