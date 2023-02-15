Wednesday's game at The Buc Dome has the Campbell Lady Camels (13-12) squaring off against the Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (4-21) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 69-49 victory for heavily favored Campbell.

Their last time out, the Lady Buccaneers lost 84-52 to Radford on Saturday.

Charleston Southern vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston Southern vs. Campbell Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 69, Charleston Southern 49

Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis

The Lady Buccaneers' best win this season came in a 76-72 victory against the Longwood Lancers on January 28.

The Lady Buccaneers have eight losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Charleston Southern is 3-11 (.214%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

Charleston Southern 2022-23 Best Wins

62-43 at home over Western Carolina (No. 349) on November 23

53-49 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 25

Charleston Southern Performance Insights