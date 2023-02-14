The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-16, 2-10 SEC) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-12, 6-6 SEC) are slated to square off on Tuesday at Colonial Life Arena, with a start time of 6:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Gregory 'GG' Jackson II and Liam Robbins are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on SEC Network.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Tuesday, February 14

Tuesday, February 14 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena Location: Columbia, South Carolina

TV: SEC Network

South Carolina's Last Game

South Carolina was victorious in its most recent game versus the Ole Miss, 64-61, on Saturday. Hayden Brown starred with 18 points, and also had four boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Hayden Brown 18 4 1 2 0 2 Jacobi Wright 17 5 4 1 0 3 Meechie Johnson Jr. 13 2 3 0 0 1

South Carolina Players to Watch

Jackson leads the Gamecocks with 15.7 points per game and 6.2 rebounds, while also averaging 0.8 assists.

Meechie Johnson Jr. paces his team in assists per game (3.4), and also posts 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Brown is averaging 11.2 points, 1.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Chico Carter Jr. puts up 9.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Josh Gray is posting 4.3 points, 0.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)