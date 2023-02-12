The South Carolina Gamecocks (24-0) bring a 24-game win streak into a home matchup versus the LSU Lady Tigers (23-0), winners of 23 straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

South Carolina vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Lady Tigers' 86.7 points per game are 38.4 more points than the 48.3 the Gamecocks give up.

LSU has a 23-0 record when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.

LSU has put together a 23-0 record in games it scores more than 48.3 points.

The Gamecocks score 82.3 points per game, 28 more points than the 54.3 the Lady Tigers allow.

South Carolina is 24-0 when scoring more than 54.3 points.

South Carolina has a 24-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.7 points.

This year the Gamecocks are shooting 46.8% from the field, 13.6% higher than the Lady Tigers give up.

The Lady Tigers' 48 shooting percentage from the field is only 18 higher than the Gamecocks have given up.

South Carolina Schedule