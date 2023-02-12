South Carolina vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Sunday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (24-0) and LSU Lady Tigers (23-0) matching up at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 75-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
In their last game on Thursday, the Gamecocks earned an 83-48 victory against Auburn.
South Carolina vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
South Carolina vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 75, LSU 53
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks picked up their best win of the season on February 5, when they took down the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 81-77.
- The Gamecocks have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the second-most in the country.
- South Carolina has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (seven).
South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 6/AP Poll)) on November 20
- 81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 8/AP Poll)) on November 11
- 62-44 over South Dakota State (No. 21) on December 15
- 68-51 on the road over Georgia (No. 31) on January 2
- 87-69 at home over Kentucky (No. 34) on February 2
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 34.0 points per game with a +814 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.3 points per game (ninth in college basketball) and allow 48.3 per contest (first in college basketball).
- South Carolina's offense has been worse in SEC action this season, posting 81.4 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 82.3 PPG.
- Offensively the Gamecocks have fared better when playing at home this season, posting 87.1 points per game, compared to 78.8 per game when playing on the road.
- South Carolina is surrendering 44.1 points per game this season at home, which is 9.3 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (53.4).
- On offense, the Gamecocks have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 83.2 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 82.3 they've put up over the course of this season.
