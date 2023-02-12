Sunday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks (24-0) and LSU Lady Tigers (23-0) matching up at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 75-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Carolina, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

In their last game on Thursday, the Gamecocks earned an 83-48 victory against Auburn.

South Carolina vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 75, LSU 53

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks picked up their best win of the season on February 5, when they took down the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 81-77.

The Gamecocks have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, the second-most in the country.

South Carolina has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (seven).

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 6/AP Poll)) on November 20

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 8/AP Poll)) on November 11

62-44 over South Dakota State (No. 21) on December 15

68-51 on the road over Georgia (No. 31) on January 2

87-69 at home over Kentucky (No. 34) on February 2

South Carolina Performance Insights