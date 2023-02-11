Wofford vs. Western Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has the Wofford Terriers (16-7) squaring off against the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-16) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-49 victory as our model heavily favors Wofford.
The Terriers dropped their last outing 68-64 against UNC Greensboro on Thursday.
Wofford vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
Wofford vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wofford 72, Western Carolina 49
Wofford Schedule Analysis
- Against the Mercer Bears on January 26, the Terriers captured their best win of the season, a 76-71 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Wofford is 10-3 (.769%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.
Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 136) on November 30
- 71-42 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on December 3
- 88-79 on the road over High Point (No. 218) on November 19
- 84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on November 16
- 79-75 on the road over Samford (No. 242) on January 28
Wofford Performance Insights
- The Terriers outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game (scoring 69.9 points per game to rank 96th in college basketball while allowing 65.2 per outing to rank 207th in college basketball) and have a +108 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Wofford is scoring 65.9 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (69.9 points per game) is 4 PPG higher.
- The Terriers put up 71.6 points per game at home, compared to 68.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Wofford is allowing 56.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 71.9.
- The Terriers have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 67.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.8 points fewer than the 69.9 they've scored this year.
