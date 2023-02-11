Saturday's contest features the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-14) and the Winthrop Eagles (6-17) squaring off at G.B. Hodge Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-50 victory for heavily favored South Carolina Upstate according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Eagles' last outing was a 65-59 loss to UNC Asheville on Wednesday.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 73, Winthrop 50

Winthrop Schedule Analysis

When the Eagles beat the Longwood Lancers, who are ranked No. 166 in our computer rankings, on February 1 by a score of 69-58, it was their best win of the season so far.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Winthrop is 4-13 (.235%) -- tied for the third-most losses.

Winthrop 2022-23 Best Wins

69-55 at home over Longwood (No. 166) on January 7

59-51 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on January 28

60-48 at home over Radford (No. 339) on February 4

61-38 at home over South Carolina State (No. 353) on December 3

Winthrop Performance Insights