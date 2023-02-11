Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-14) and the Winthrop Eagles (6-17) squaring off at G.B. Hodge Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-50 victory for heavily favored South Carolina Upstate according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Eagles' last outing was a 65-59 loss to UNC Asheville on Wednesday.
Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 73, Winthrop 50
Winthrop Schedule Analysis
- When the Eagles beat the Longwood Lancers, who are ranked No. 166 in our computer rankings, on February 1 by a score of 69-58, it was their best win of the season so far.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Winthrop is 4-13 (.235%) -- tied for the third-most losses.
Winthrop 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-55 at home over Longwood (No. 166) on January 7
- 59-51 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on January 28
- 60-48 at home over Radford (No. 339) on February 4
- 61-38 at home over South Carolina State (No. 353) on December 3
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Winthrop Performance Insights
- The Eagles are being outscored by 9.5 points per game, with a -219 scoring differential overall. They put up 51.7 points per game (353rd in college basketball), and give up 61.2 per contest (94th in college basketball).
- Winthrop has averaged 1.7 more points in Big South games (53.4) than overall (51.7).
- In 2022-23 the Eagles are scoring 6.5 more points per game at home (55.1) than away (48.6).
- Winthrop is giving up fewer points at home (57.1 per game) than away (64.1).
- The Eagles are posting 54.6 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 2.9 more than their average for the season (51.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.