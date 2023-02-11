Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Furman Lady Paladins (10-14) against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-13) at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 64-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Furman, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 11:30 AM ET on February 11.
The Lady Paladins are coming off of a 66-53 victory over Western Carolina in their most recent game on Thursday.
Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Furman vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction
- Prediction: Furman 64, UNC Greensboro 55
Furman Schedule Analysis
- On November 11, the Lady Paladins registered their best win of the season, a 67-60 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 312) in our computer rankings.
- Furman has seven losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
Furman 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-64 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on December 7
- 75-67 at home over Radford (No. 339) on December 18
- 60-46 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 349) on January 14
- 66-53 at home over Western Carolina (No. 349) on February 9
- 71-51 at home over South Carolina State (No. 353) on January 1
Furman Performance Insights
- The Lady Paladins score 63.3 points per game (213th in college basketball) and allow 62.9 (146th in college basketball) for a +10 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Furman is scoring 55.6 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (63.3 points per game) is 7.7 PPG higher.
- Offensively the Lady Paladins have performed better at home this year, scoring 71.3 points per game, compared to 55.3 per game on the road.
- Furman is allowing 56.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 12.3 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (69.1).
- The Lady Paladins' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 57.1 points a contest compared to the 63.3 they've averaged this year.
