Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Reed Green Coliseum has the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (15-9) taking on the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (11-13) at 1:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 70-63 win for Southern Miss, who are favored by our model.
The Lady Chanticleers' most recent outing was a 65-60 loss to Marshall on Thursday.
Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Coastal Carolina vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Miss 70, Coastal Carolina 63
Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Chanticleers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, who are ranked No. 128 in our computer rankings, on December 31 by a score of 68-57, it was their signature victory of the season so far.
Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-64 at home over JMU (No. 162) on January 26
- 65-61 at home over Marshall (No. 165) on January 12
- 70-67 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on February 4
- 69-54 at home over Furman (No. 243) on December 11
- 68-57 on the road over Georgia State (No. 285) on January 19
Coastal Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Chanticleers are outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game, with a +56 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.1 points per game (107th in college basketball) and allow 66.8 per contest (253rd in college basketball).
- In Sun Belt action, Coastal Carolina has averaged 1.1 fewer points (68.0) than overall (69.1) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Lady Chanticleers score 75.4 points per game. Away, they score 62.8.
- At home, Coastal Carolina allows 57.0 points per game. On the road, it allows 76.6.
- Over their past 10 games, the Lady Chanticleers are tallying 68.5 points per contest, compared to their season average of 69.1.
