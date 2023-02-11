The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-9, 7-6 ACC) will be trying to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Clemson Tigers (18-6, 10-3 ACC) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 46.1% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.6% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.

Clemson is 15-1 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 338th.

The Tigers' 73.8 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 72.2 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

Clemson is 16-4 when allowing fewer than 77.9 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

Clemson is scoring more points at home (76.7 per game) than away (70.4).

In 2022-23 the Tigers are giving up 5.4 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than on the road (70.7).

Beyond the arc, Clemson sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (8.4), and makes a lower percentage away (33.3%) than at home (39.1%) too.

