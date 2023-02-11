Charleston Southern vs. Radford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Saturday's game at Dedmon Center has the Radford Highlanders (10-14) matching up with the Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (4-20) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-56 win as our model heavily favors Radford.
The Lady Buccaneers fell in their last matchup 71-67 against South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday.
Charleston Southern vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
Charleston Southern vs. Radford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Radford 67, Charleston Southern 56
Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis
- Against the Longwood Lancers on January 28, the Lady Buccaneers secured their signature win of the season, a 76-72 home victory.
- Charleston Southern has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (10).
Charleston Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-43 at home over Western Carolina (No. 349) on November 23
- 53-49 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 25
Charleston Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Buccaneers have been outscored by 17.3 points per game (posting 53.4 points per game, 345th in college basketball, while giving up 70.7 per outing, 317th in college basketball) and have a -416 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Charleston Southern is putting up more points (57.9 per game) than it is overall (53.4) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Buccaneers average 58.7 points per game at home, and 48.1 away.
- Charleston Southern is conceding fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than on the road (74.0).
- The Lady Buccaneers are posting 56.1 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 53.4.
