Furman vs. Western Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Furman Lady Paladins (9-14) and the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-15) matching up at Timmons Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-51 win for heavily favored Furman according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Lady Paladins head into this contest after a 69-66 loss to Wofford on Saturday.
Furman vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Furman vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Furman 69, Western Carolina 51
Furman Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Lady Paladins beat the Presbyterian Blue Hose on the road on November 11 by a score of 67-60.
- Furman has seven losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.
Furman 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-64 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on December 7
- 75-67 at home over Radford (No. 339) on December 18
- 60-46 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 349) on January 14
- 71-51 at home over South Carolina State (No. 353) on January 1
- 71-58 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on November 26
Furman Performance Insights
- The Lady Paladins have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 63.2 points per game (215th in college basketball) and allowing 63.3 (151st in college basketball).
- Furman is scoring 54.3 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 8.9 fewer points per game than its overall average (63.2).
- The Lady Paladins are posting 71.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 16.5 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (55.3).
- Defensively, Furman has played better in home games this year, giving up 57.1 points per game, compared to 69.1 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Paladins have been putting up 54.6 points per game, an average that's much lower than the 63.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
