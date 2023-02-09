The Clemson Lady Tigers (13-12) will attempt to stop a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-11) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: Marquee Sports Network

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Yellow Jackets score only 2.1 fewer points per game (61.6) than the Lady Tigers give up to opponents (63.7).

Georgia Tech is 11-6 when giving up fewer than 67 points.

Georgia Tech is 8-0 when it scores more than 63.7 points.

The 67 points per game the Lady Tigers average are 6.4 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (60.6).

When Clemson scores more than 60.6 points, it is 12-6.

Clemson is 11-1 when it gives up fewer than 61.6 points.

The Lady Tigers shoot 35.3% from the field, 11.6% lower than the Yellow Jackets allow defensively.

The Yellow Jackets make 38.4% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Clemson Schedule