Thursday's game features the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-11) and the Clemson Lady Tigers (13-12) squaring off at Littlejohn Coliseum (on February 9) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 victory for Georgia Tech.

The Lady Tigers lost their most recent game 69-64 against Wake Forest on Sunday.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 66, Clemson 58

Clemson Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Tigers beat the Virginia Tech Hokies, the No. 22 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 64-59 on December 29, it was their season's best victory.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (nine).

Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins

67-57 on the road over Boston College (No. 46) on January 22

79-54 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on December 8

60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on January 1

72-57 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 119) on January 15

80-62 over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on November 26

Clemson Performance Insights