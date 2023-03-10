Disconnect with the World and Reconnect with your self at MindZero

MindZero uses hormetic stress conditioning to help you mentally and physically reset and recover. This experience allows you to bring your mind to zero by shifting your focus from past or future stressors to the present moment.

Opened in December 2022, this brand-new ultimate mind and body experience is a gem on the Grand Strand. At a MindZero class, you will alternate between the sauna and a cold plunge while incorporating guided breathing techniques. The MindZero experience improves mental cognition and works as a stress management technique.

Classes are available all day in a group setting which focuses on building a community based upon self-improvement. The sauna benefits recovery for sore muscles and reduces stress while the cold plunge benefits inflammation and mental clarity. Combing these holistic approaches paired with guided breathwork creates total body rejuvenation both inside and out. MindZero recommends attending a class at least twice per week to see the best results. Book online today at the local Myrtle Beach MindZero studio located near The Market Common!