The Human Bean Tallies 2023 Giveback Numbers & Highlights

MEDFORD, Ore., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Bean is sharing results of this year's giveback donation days, new location openings, and specialty drink debuts. With more drive-thru locations throughout the United States than ever, the coffee franchise known for topping each drink with a signature chocolate-covered coffee bean is announcing sweet year-end numbers.

"Local communities are coming out to give support and do something great with their favorite drinks in hand."

"This has been a big year for our team, celebrating 25 years in June and welcoming new franchise owners to our family," says Chief Marketing Officer, Janie Page. "This year's giveback numbers are really moving because they show how local communities are coming out to give support and do something great with their favorite drinks in hand."

Earth Day

Drink purchases on Earth Day in April went toward planting 66,726 trees through Trees for the Future .

Mochas for Men

In June during Men's Health Month, The Human Bean drive-thrus collectively donated over $20,000 to support early testing and treatment of cancer for men.

Annual Food Drive

Visits during the company-wide Food Drive giveback day in August helped fund 179,184 meals for those in need across the country.

Coffee for a Cure

The 18th annual Coffee for a Cure event in October raised a record-breaking $540,264 for breast cancer treatment and prevention programs. The grand total for this ongoing giveback day is now over $3.5 million.

The Human Bean baristas also whipped up new drinks across the U.S, with the top specialty beverages of 2023 being the Cinnamon Toast Snowy, the spicy-sweet Mangonada, and the Cherry Blossom Smoothie, a drink created and served in honor of Coffee for a Cure in October.

With a recently-launched rewards app , a fresh new website , and 22 new drive-thru locations added this year, The Human Bean aims to make an even bigger impact in 2024.

"We're celebrating another record-breaking year at The Human Bean, and look forward to the next 25 years of innovating and giving back," says Page. "We have incredible franchise partners and baristas, and the most supportive customers in the industry. It's an exciting time to be a Human Bean!"

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 21 states.

