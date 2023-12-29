Does Monport Laser Really Offer The Lowest Price Of The Year During The Last Days of 2023?

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year comes to a close, Monport Laser claims to offer the lowest prices of the year during the last days of 2023. But does Monport Laser really live up to this promise? Monport Laser, a leading provider of laser engraver machines and accessories, has built a strong reputation for delivering top-quality products at competitive prices, and this Holiday Final Event is no exception.

The Monport Laser Holiday Final Sale will be held from December 28, 2023, until January 2, 2024. From laser engraving machines to laser cutting accessories, customers can expect potential savings of up to $2200 during this limited-time promotion.

Monport Laser's Holiday Final Sale: Unbeatable Savings on Laser Engraving Solutions

During the Holiday Final Sale, customers can enjoy a direct discount of up to 27% on all laser engraving machines, making it an excellent opportunity to upgrade or invest in a state-of-the-art engraving solution. But the savings don't stop there. By entering designated Monport coupon codes at checkout, customers can further maximize their savings and enjoy an even bigger discount on their purchases.

In addition to the discounted machines, Monport Laser is also offering a generous 20% discount specifically on selected laser engraving accessories. This provides customers with the chance to enhance their engraving capabilities and complete their setup at a fraction of the original cost.

But that's not all - as a special treat, customers can also receive complimentary holiday gifts with their purchases. Whether it's a free Lightburn License Key, a free Water Chiller, or free materials and Goggles, Monport Laser is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer and providing added value to their customers.

Discover The Year's Lowest-Priced Machines At Monport Laser

This holiday final sale features the lowest prices of 2023 on the highly sought-after 130W and 150W CO2 Laser Engraver Machines.

Originally priced at $7,299.99, the 130W CO2 Laser Engraver with Built-in Chiller is now available for the remarkable price of $6,599.99. But the savings don't stop there! By utilizing the discount code H600 during the final checkout, customers can enjoy an additional $600 off the total. This means that the final price for this cutting-edge machine is an impressive $5,999.99.

Equally impressive is the holiday pricing for the 150W Built-in Chiller CO2 Laser Engraver. Previously listed at $8,499.99, it can now be purchased for only $7,899.99 during the holiday season. To sweeten the deal even further, customers can apply the discount code H800 during checkout, saving an extra $800 and bringing the final price down to an incredible $7,099.99.

As an extra holiday bonus, customers who acquire one of these remarkable machines will receive a complimentary Water Chiller, enhancing their engraving experience even further. This incredible offering solidifies Monport Laser's 130W and 150W CO2 Laser Engraver Machines as the most cost-effective models of 2023.

The 130w and 150w state-of-the-art engraving machines combine the power of a CO2 laser with the added convenience of a built-in chiller system, ensuring optimal performance and temperature control during your engraving projects. With the Built-in Chiller CO2 Laser Engraver, users can achieve remarkable precision and efficiency across a wide range of applications. Whether you're a passionate engraving enthusiast, a professional artisan, or a business owner, this versatile machine opens up endless possibilities for creating personalized gifts, industrial prototypes, and much more.

Click here for more information about Monport Laser's Holiday Final Sale and to explore their range of laser engraving solutions.

Company: Monport Laser

Contact email: official@monportlaser.com

Pre-sales Phone: (+1)332-251-1208

Monport Laser Website: https://monportlaser.com/

Monport Address: Monport Tech Inc. 300 LENORA ST 878, SEATTLE, WA, 98121-2411, UNITED STATES

SOURCE Monport Laser