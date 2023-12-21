Realcomp heads into 2024 with new MLS subscriber benefits from Lone Wolf Technologies

New partnership gives Realcomp MLS subscribers expanded access to agent edition of Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition), a comprehensive forms library and document storage, and best-in-class mobile access—in addition to existing Authentisign benefit and more.

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, ON and FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), Realcomp is announcing expanded MLS subscriber benefits as the new year approaches. Beginning in December 2023, Realcomp will once again provide the agent edition of Lone Wolf Transactions (TransactionDesk Edition) ("Transactions") and many connected digital tools, including digital forms, document storage, mobile access, single sign-on, and one-click access to MLS subscribers as a complimentary benefit, building on their existing access to Lone Wolf Authentisign. Through this partnership, Realcomp continues to demonstrate a dedication to providing MLS subscribers with access to industry-leading solutions, designed to support real estate professionals in meeting the demands of any market.

"Over the years, our partnership with Lone Wolf has grown stronger and evolved with the needs of our MLS subscribers. The team at Lone Wolf continually prove their ability to innovate and provide exceptional service alongside industry-leading software," said Karen Kage, CEO at Realcomp II Ltd. "The additions we are making to our MLS subscriber benefits build on our existing partnership with Lone Wolf, bringing efficiency, ease of use, and a competitive advantage to Realcomp MLS subscribers."

As an industry-leading transaction management and productivity solution, Transactions empowers professionals at every step of their workflow, offering an unmatched user experience that features:

Comprehensive transaction management

Leading digital forms with 99% coverage across North America

Access to essential steps like digital title and mortgage prequalification

And more

Together, these benefits of Transactions ensure that Realcomp MLS subscribers can manage entire transactions online from listing to close, without switching tabs, flipping through apps, or duplicate data entry.

"It's important for real estate professionals to be able to access their solutions in a simple and straightforward way, especially in a market where they need to be able to respond to shifts quickly," said Lisa Mihelcich, GM, Agent, Associations, and MLS at Lone Wolf Technologies. "Our aim to prove the value of our partnership and technology is ongoing, and we are always excited for the opportunity to pioneer, build, and reconnect with our partners."

Realcomp MLS subscribers can get started with their new benefit within their Realcomp member portal. For more information about Transactions and other member benefits from Lone Wolf, please visit this page.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

About Realcomp II Ltd.

Realcomp II Ltd. is Michigan's largest Multiple Listing Service, now serving more than 17,300 valued broker, agent, and appraiser customers in over 2,900 offices across Michigan. Realcomp II Ltd. is committed to providing the most reliable up-to-date real estate information using state-of-the-art delivery methods. Realcomp offers its MLS subscribers top of the line customer service and every staff member has the authority to do what it takes to make certain each customer's experience is positive. For more information on Realcomp, please visit: Realcomp.MoveinMichigan.com. Learn more about subscribing to Realcomp by clicking the "Join Today" button.

