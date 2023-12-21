Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access

GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2023 GRANT AWARDEES

Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
  • Genesis Inspiration Foundation awards $3 million in grants to nonprofit organizations supporting arts education nationwide

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting education through the arts, today announced its 2023 grant recipients. As part of its annual donation cycle, the foundation awarded $3 million in grants to 48 nonprofits nationwide working in the arts, as well as additional year-round support to advance the arts.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation donation to Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club on June 1, 2023,...
Genesis Inspiration Foundation donation to Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club on June 1, 2023, in Savannah, GA. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)(PRNewswire)

"Genesis Inspiration Foundation is proud to extend its support to community organizations nationwide that share our commitment to connect youth to the transformative power of the arts," said John Guastaferro, executive director of Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "We are driven to support the educators and programs across the country that are enabling a well-rounded education inclusive of the arts."

Every Genesis vehicle sold supports youth arts education through the Genesis Inspiration Foundation. Thanks to Genesis and its retailers, the foundation has donated nearly $8 million since 2018. These donations help nonprofit organizations across the country to provide youth arts programming in a variety of art disciplines. From dancing to painting to spoken word, this diversity of arts underscores the foundation's commitment to ensure that all youth across the country have an opportunity to experience the life-changing benefits of the arts.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation Grant Recipients


Organization

City

State

That's My Child

Montgomery

AL

Kids in Focus

Phoenix

AZ

Young Arts Arizona

Phoenix

AZ

Create Now

Los Angeles

CA

In A Perfect World

Los Angeles

CA

Inner-City Arts

Los Angeles

CA

Music Center LA

Los Angeles

CA

TGR Foundation

Anaheim

CA

The Wooden Floor

Santa Ana

CA

Art from Ashes

Denver

CO

El Sistema Colorado

Denver

CO

Fell the Beat

Lakewood

CO

Children's Chorus of Washington

Washington

DC

Project Create DC

Washington

DC

Sitar Arts Center

Washington

DC

Young Playwrights' Theater

Washington

DC

Art Reach Orlando

Orlando

FL

Miami Music Project

Miami

FL

Young At Art Children's Museum

Plantation

FL

Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club of Savannah

Savannah

GA

Paint Love

Atlanta

GA

Piano's for Peace

Atlanta

GA

Savannah College or Art and Design

Savannah

GA

Showability

Atlanta

GA

Ingenuity

Chicago

IL

People's Music School

Chicago

IL

Totally Positive Productions

Chicago

IL

Open Door Arts

Boston

MA

Art Works Now

Hyattsville

MD

Levine Music

Silver Spring

MD

Positively Arts

Las Vegas

NV

Arts for All

New York

NY

Dancewave

Brooklyn

NY

Education Through Music

New York

NY

Exploring the Arts

Astoria

NY

Girls Write Now

New York

NY

Center for Arts-Inspired Learning

Cleveland

OH

Rainey Institute

Cleveland

OH

Oklahoma A+ School

Edmond

OK

ArtWell

Philadelphia

PA

Art and Beyond, Inc

Cedar Hill

TX

Art Spark Texas

Austin

TX

ARTreach

Houston

TX

Creative Action

Austin

TX

Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Dallas

TX

Spy Hop

Salt Lake City

UT

Arts for All Wisconsin

Wisconsin

WI

Boys & Girls Club or Greater Green Bay

Green Bay

WI


Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Since its inception in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has donated nearly $5 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools, and nonprofit art and cultural organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis retailers and charitable donations, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more about the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, visit genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, GV70, along with G70, G80, G90, GV60, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by focusing on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel-cell and battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America)
(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesis-inspiration-foundation-announces-2023-grant-awardees-302020727.html

SOURCE Genesis Motor America

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.