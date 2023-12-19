STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® BRINGS THE AXE-TION TO THE ROKU CHANNEL

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the history of STIHL TIMBERSPORTS®, fans can relive the axe-tion and binge-watch all 12 episodes of the 2023 season for free on The Roku Channel.

Watch the most elite lumberjack and lumberjill athletes from around the world going head-to-head using razor sharp axes and high-powered chainsaws in a race for victory. Extreme action, intense rivalries, record-breaking performances and nail-biting finishes are all part of the game! Who will be left standing when the sawdust settles?

"The 2023 U.S. STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® season was filled with awe-inspiring moments and extraordinary finishes that you have to see to believe," said Roger Phelps, corporate communications manager at STIHL Inc. "Our athletes competed at their highest ability in both the U.S. and abroad, and we cannot wait to share their strength, skill, and heart with The Roku Channel's audience."

The Roku Channel is available to consumers in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. The Roku Channel can be installed on any Roku streaming device, Samsung Smart TV, or Amazon Fire TV. Viewers can also download the Mobile App or watch on their laptop or desktop computer.

For updates about STIHL TIMBERSPORTS®, including the upcoming 2024 U.S. season schedule announcement, visit www.stihlusa.com/stihl-timbersports and follow STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® on Facebook , YouTube , Instagram and X .

About STIHL TIMBERSPORTS®

STIHL TIMBERSPORTS®, the Original Extreme Sport, is a competition series in lumberjack sports. The world's best athletes compete in three axe disciplines – Springboard Chop, Underhand Chop and Standing Block Chop – and three sawing disciplines – Single Buck, Stock Saw and Hot Saw (tuned, customized chainsaw). Lumberjack sports have a rich tradition of over 150 years with roots in Australia and New Zealand, as well as Canada and the USA. Today, STIHL TIMBERSPORTS® competitions take place around the world with more than 1,000 athletes from 25 countries. For more information visit: www.stihl-timbersports.com .

