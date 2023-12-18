Turnspire Capital Partners Closes Fund II at $275 Million Hard Cap

Continues Operationally Intensive Investment Strategy Targeting

Industrial Carve-Outs, Restructurings, and Complex Buyouts

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnspire Capital Partners LLC ("Turnspire") today announced the closing of Turnspire Value Fund II, L.P. (together with its parallel funds, "Fund II") at its hard cap of $275 million in capital commitments.

Since its inception in 2013, Turnspire has invested over $180 million in control investments across nine platform companies. In Fund II, Turnspire will continue targeting complex transactions involving North American lower middle-market industrial and consumer businesses with revenues between $50 million and $400 million.

Turnspire welcomes to Fund II a diverse group of high-caliber institutional investors across North America and Europe, including corporate and public pension funds, endowments and foundations, asset managers, funds of funds, and family offices as well as high-net-worth individuals. Fund II also includes significant participation from the general partner and members of Turnspire's executive operator network.

"We are grateful to our existing and new limited partners for their trust in Turnspire," said Founder and Managing Partner Ilya Koffman. "In Fund II, we plan to continue employing the proven investment strategy that Turnspire has executed for over a decade – by exclusively targeting high-quality businesses, buying right, and creating significant value through operational transformations. We look forward to further demonstrating Turnspire's reputation as the buyer of choice for complex lower-middle-market transactions."

Turnspire Partner Abel S. Osorio added "We believe that the significant investment community demand for Fund II reflects Turnspire's differentiated investment strategy, the quality of our team, the high-caliber executives we partner with to drive operational improvements, and the strength of our investment track record. We take immense pride in the lasting franchise we have built and look forward to continuing to earn our investors' trust."

Chapman and Cutler LLP acted as legal counsel to Fund II and InRider Partners LLC provided investor relations services.

About Turnspire Capital Partners

Turnspire Capital Partners invests in high-quality businesses that have reached strategic, financial, or operational inflection points and stand to benefit from our hands-on, operationally focused approach. Turnspire's investment philosophy is predicated on creating value through operational improvements rather than through financial leverage. Turnspire strives to make each of its portfolio companies best-in-class in their respective industry niche and then to grow the businesses through organic initiatives or strategic acquisitions. For additional information, please visit www.turnspirecap.com.

