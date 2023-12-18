Aspen Dental Introduces Motto Smile Complete Club to Help Stranded SmileDirectClub Patients

An exclusive offer for SmileDirectClub patients to continue treatment with Motto Clear Aligners

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental today announced Motto Smile Complete Club to assist patients affected by the recent closure of SmileDirectClub. The special initiative aims to assist former SmileDirectClub patients by offering a seamless transition to Motto Clear Aligners with a $400 credit towards a MottoEssentialTM treatment plan.

Motto Clear Aligners, which are only available at Aspen Dental, offer patients the best of both worlds: doctor-driven care at an affordable price. (PRNewswire)

Motto Clear Aligners, which are sold exclusively at Aspen Dental, offers patients the best of both worlds: doctor-driven care at an affordable price. With the credit, SmileDirectClub patients can now receive MottoEssentialTM treatment plan at participating offices for $1495.

"For more than 25 years, Aspen Dental's primary concern has been the well-being of patients and eliminating the barriers that prevent millions of Americans from getting the oral health care they need," said Sarah Sharfstein, Vice President of Commercialization at Aspen Dental. "We want to ensure all patients have access to quality, doctor-directed care despite the challenges posed by SmileDirectClub's closure. We are hoping to help thousands of patients complete their aligner treatment with a reliable and convenient solution available through a network of 1,000 Aspen Dental branded locations across the country."

Patients interested in continuing their aligner treatment through the Smile Complete Club are encouraged to schedule a complimentary consultation at aspendental.com/mottoaligners to find the closest participating Aspen Dental location to them. Walk-ins are welcome, and patients will need to bring their current SmileDirectClub trays and treatment plan to their appointment. During the consultation, the dentist will assess each patient's unique needs and create a customized treatment plan. The custom treatment plan will ensure a smooth and successful transition using Motto Clear Aligners.

Through Smile Complete Club, patients are also eligible to receive a $400 credit towards a MottoEssentialTM treatment plan at participating offices. For patients that are interested in a retention solution, participating Aspen Dental offices are offering 25% off MottoRetainTM, which includes four sets of retainers and teeth whitening.

For more information about Smile Complete Club or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.aspendental.com.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental® was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 25 years later, with a network of 1,000+ Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

ASPEN DENTAL MEDIA CONTACT

Lauren Vespa

e: lauren.vespa@aspendental.com

Motto Clear Aligners don't just help you look and feel great. They're part of what Aspen Dental does every day — quality oral health care. (PRNewswire)

Treatment with Motto Clear Aligners is supervised in person by a real Aspen Dental doctor. On average, patients with mild to moderate cases see results in as little as six months. (PRNewswire)

Start treatment with Motto Clear Aligners today by scheduling an appointment or walking into your local Aspen Dental office. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aspen Dental®