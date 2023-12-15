Mantella's Appointment Marks a New Era of Leadership and Expansion for Relevantz

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Relevantz Technology Services, Inc. , a leading software services company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, has announced the appointment of Tino Mantella as its Chief Strategy Officer. Following the recent milestone of its 25th anniversary, Mantella's arrival marks a significant step in the company's ambitious growth plans.

Tony Mantella, Chief Strategy Officer, Relevantz (PRNewswire)

Relevantz Welcomes Tino Mantella as Chief Strategy Officer

Mantella brings to Relevantz a wealth of experience in corporate growth strategies. In his new role, he will focus primarily on advancing the company's sales and marketing efforts, leveraging his vast expertise to propel Relevantz into its next growth phase.

Mantella's impressive career includes over 20 years leading YMCA programs, culminating in his tenure as the CEO of the Chicago YMCA system, which he grew to become the largest YMCA system in the world. He has also played a pivotal role in the growth of the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), helping it become the largest tech trade association in North America, growing it from under 350 members to over 36,000. And as CEO of Turknett Leadership Group (TLG), he achieved significant milestones, including doubling the company's growth and expanding its services.

In addition to his new role at Relevantz, Mantella is also stepping into another part-time position as Managing Partner and President at Retained, an executive search firm, and continues as a minority owner in TLG, Tier4 Advisors, and the International Sports Technology Association. These roles reflect Mantella's diverse professional interests and his commitment to leadership across various sectors.

Mantella expressed his enthusiasm about his new role as Chief Strategy Officer at Relevantz, saying, "I have been impressed with the passion, purpose and exceptional delivery of services by Relevantz. I am proud to be a part of the team and excited to contribute to the success of this amazing company.`` His diverse experience and leadership are anticipated to be invaluable assets to Relevantz as it moves forward into a new phase of growth and excellence.

About Relevantz Technology Services Inc.

Relevantz Technology Services Inc. (formerly ObjectFrontier Software) has been delivering relevant technology solutions for leading enterprises and ISVs for over 25 years. Our team of 1200+ software engineers across 3 global offices serve customers across the finance, healthcare, insurance, media, telecom, retail, and technology sectors. Learn more at www.relevantz.com or @relevantztech .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Relevantz