Infor Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites

According to the report, Infor is a Leader in this Magic Quadrant due to its completeness of vision and its ability to execute

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites. According to the report, Infor is a Leader in this Magic Quadrant due to its completeness of vision and its ability to execute.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

This Magic Quadrant evaluates 16 vendors to help companies find the best one for their needs. Gartner evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Download the report: 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites

According to Gartner, "Leaders have the ability to execute their vision through products, services and demonstrably solid business results in the form of revenue and earnings. Leaders have significant successful customer deployments with multiple proofs of large-scale deployments. They achieve consistently above-average customer experience satisfaction scores. They are often the vendors against which other providers measure themselves."

Designed to provide an unmatched user experience, Infor® CPQ delivers industry-specific capabilities without extensive customizations or integrations by combining the Infor cloud platform built on infrastructure services from Amazon Web Services® (AWS®) and Infor OS technology services. With Infor CPQ's critical business applications, businesses can experience automatic upgrades that seamlessly deliver the latest advances in enterprise functionality.

"We are incredibly pleased to be named a Leader in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPQ," said Ron Eismann, vice president and general manager of Infor CPQ. "We have worked hard to expand and improve our CPQ functionality, emphasizing our configuration tools and ability to streamline the sales process so manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and service providers can better align with their customers."

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, Mark Lewis, Dayna Radbill, 11 December 2023.



Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Learn more in these Infor CPQ customer case studies:

Herman Miller video case study

Assa Abloy video case study

Fetim video case study

El Dorado Packaging video case study

FINIDR case study

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact

Scott Matulis

Infor

Scott.matulis@infor.com

818.451.8918

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor