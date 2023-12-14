EVERSANA Brings Leading Service Providers Together to Form Global Alliance for Pharma Solutions to Advance Commercial Success for Life Science Companies in Europe

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven to transform and unify commercialisation services for pharmaceutical brands entering or expanding into Europe, EVERSANA, a leading provider of commercialisation services to the life sciences industry, has united seven leading organizations to form the Global Alliance for Pharma Solutions (GAPS).

GAPS harnesses a robust international network and unique technologies to meet the strategic demands of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. Combined with EVERSANA, the alliance boasts over 8,400 professionals across more than 55 nations, including the following organizations:

Europe . BI Pharma Laboratories , a nutraceutical company that provides quality services, logistical support and other infrastructure needs to drug manufacturers across

Berlin -based omnichannel provider to help brands connect with patients and physicians across Europe . Good Healthcare Group , a-based omnichannel provider to help brands connect with patients and physicians across

Icon Group, LLC , a Spanish-based company that provides business process outsourcing, contract sales support, distribution services and technology consulting to the life sciences industry.

Switzerland -based company that provides contract sales outsourcing, product nursing and licensing services to the life sciences industry. Jakin, SA , a-based company that provides contract sales outsourcing, product nursing and licensing services to the life sciences industry.

MediPartner, a Belgium -based outsourced sales and marketing team in the pharmaceutical industry. -based outsourced sales and marketing team in the pharmaceutical industry.

MedHouse , a medical and regulatory consulting services, recruitment and project management team based in the Nordic Region.

Through the alliance, each partner will continue to offer their services independently but now have full access to EVERSANA's proprietary technologies to help accelerate commercialisation efforts and provide more effective healthcare provider engagement strategies across the region.

"Today's announcement marks another important milestone in our collective effort to transform the life sciences sector across Europe and make a difference in the lives of patients," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA.

To learn more about GAPS, visit gapsalliance.com

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and X.

