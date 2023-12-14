Cesium Releases Cesium ion Self-Hosted

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cesium has released Cesium ion Self-Hosted , enabling their solution for hosting, tiling, and streaming 3D geospatial data for use in your own environment.

Create secure solutions that can be deployed to disconnected environments with Cesium ion Self-Hosted

Cesium ion Self-Hosted can be used to meet corporate policy requirements or create secure, air-gapped solutions that can be deployed to disconnected environments.

Cesium ion Self-Hosted offers all the features of Cesium ion SaaS including:

Best available tilers for optimizing your data as 3D Tiles, the OGC community standard created by Cesium

Integrations with CesiumJS, Cesium for Unreal, Cesium for Unity, and Cesium for Omniverse make it easy to build apps for the Web and game engines

The ability to fuse your own data with optional curated global 3D terrain, buildings, and imagery

Cesium Stories: Cesium's no-code solution for easily creating and sharing interactive 3D geospatial presentations

User-friendly UI for managing 3D geospatial content and enabling collaboration

"We're encouraged by the demand and enthusiasm for this offering and we're eager to see what the 3D geospatial community builds now that the full range of Cesium ion capabilities is available in self-hosted deployments," said Cesium CEO Patrick Cozzi.

Cesium ion Self-Hosted is easy to integrate into your environment via a REST API and connection with your identity provider using SAML. It is deployed on Kubernetes, which provides scalability, unified infrastructure management, and the flexibility to deploy to commercial Cloud services like AWS, your own data center, or edge devices.

Improved Quick Add panels for Cesium for Unreal and other Cesium plugins allow developers to access content in Cesium ion Self-Hosted as well as Cesium ion SaaS, or connect to multiple Cesium ion accounts simultaneously to build apps that combine SaaS-only content like Google Photorealistic 3D Tiles with content you manage in Cesium ion Self-Hosted.

About Cesium - The Platform for 3D Geospatial

Cesium created 3D Tiles, the Open Geospatial Consortium community standard for streaming massive 3D geospatial data. Use Cesium ion to optimize, host, and combine your data with curated global 3D content, and stream to any device. With unique expertise at the intersection of 3D geospatial and computer graphics, Cesium is deeply committed to openness and interoperability through open standards, open APIs, and open source offerings like CesiumJS, Cesium for Unreal, Cesium for Unity, and Cesium for Omniverse.

