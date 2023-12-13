At COP, Itaipu reinforces the importance of partnerships for sustainable local development

The company concludes its participation in the Climate Conference by highlighting its socio-environmental commitment

FOZ DO IGUAÇU, Brazil, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint efforts to achieve more effective results, adaptation of global technologies for local use, and investments in environmental and social care. These were some of the messages conveyed by the ITAIPU Binacional hydroelectric power plant, which belongs to and provides energy to Brazil and Paraguay, at COP 28 in Dubai.

Itaipu's delegation concluded its participation in the event, which included panels and bilateral meetings with entities such as the International Hydropower Association (IHA), the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), UN youth secretariats, and those of BRICS, as well as various ministries and government agencies from Brazil and Paraguay.

For Itaipu's Director-General, Enio Verri, this was a conference of renewed partnerships and agreements. "These were important days. In addition to the panels where we showcased our socio-environmental work, we made contacts with other countries to build partnerships with institutions that also devote themselves to the protection of the environment and the society," he emphasized.

According to Verri, Itaipu leaves COP with an even stronger image as a socially responsible and environmentally committed company. "We leave satisfied, with even more certainty that we are the most sustainable power plant in the world and one of the companies that is most concerned with social and environmental issues, while at the same time producing clean, inexpensive, and high-quality energy for Brazil and Paraguay."

In the panels Itaipu participated in, it showcased some of its waste valorization work, which not only helps combat improper waste disposal but also enables job creation and increased income for recyclable material collectors in the municipalities within its sphere of influence. The company also highlighted its efforts within each of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and discussed energy transition and renewable fuels as a viable alternative for the economy.

For the head of the Brasília office and responsible for Itaipu's institutional relations in the capital and with international organizations, Ligia Soares, COP was very intense and served to strengthen ITAIPU Binacional's ties with government institutions and civil society. "When we look at our reality, we see that we have already achieved very significant results by listening to the community and understanding their needs. Now we want to go further; we return with very interesting ideas and proposals from these days of dialogue and cooperation," she said.

