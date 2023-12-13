Attention Families: Experience the "Minno Laugh and Grow Bible Christmas Special" in a Special and Free Way this Holiday Season

Minno Brings Jesus to Kids on Christmas and Every Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Minno, the leading voice globally for using media to spark kids' imaginations and curiosity around God and the Bible, is delighted to bring families together to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas with the "Minno Laugh and Grow Bible Christmas Special," in a special way.

While the full "Minno Laugh and Grow Bible" animated series, including the "Christmas Special," is available all year for Minno App subscribers, this December, families are invited to experience the "Christmas Special" for free in a one-day global event. On Dec 17th, families around the globe are invited to watch a free streaming video on the Minno YouTube channel with or without membership. Click here: https://www.youtube.com/c/minnokids.

Based on the award-winning Bible, children can join Minno kids Margot, Lexi, Miguel, and Logan on a heartwarming journey through the Christmas story. Hosted by the Hopeful World, this beautiful retelling of the story of Jesus' birth will help kids understand the true meaning of Christmas. Viewers, both young and old, will be filled with hope as they recall God's promise fulfilled through our Savior's arrival.

With a mission to ensure that every child can experience Jesus for Christmas this year, Minno is providing an opportunity for families to come together and celebrate the joy of the season through the Minno YouTube channel.

Minno has rapidly become the fastest-growing YouTube channel for kids, with an astonishing year-over-year growth of over 1000%. Recently hitting 200K subscribers, the Minno YouTube Channel continues to provide a positive and entertaining space for children to explore Christian content.

"The rapid growth of our Minno YouTube channel emphasizes the desire of parents to have access to wholesome, faith-filled, and entertaining media for their kids," said Minno co-founder Erick Goss. "Our mission is to help kids experience Jesus every day and YouTube is one of the best platforms to reach kids globally. We're delighted to provide this special day for families to share the story of Jesus' birth and the Gospel with kids around the globe–together."

Minno has established itself as the global voice for using Christian media to ignite the imaginations and curiosity of children about God and the Bible. As the go-to destination for families seeking wholesome, faith-based content, Minno Originals collaborates with top industry talent to produce engaging shows, including their award-winning "Minno Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids," based on the bestselling Bible.

In addition to the Minno YouTube Channel, Minno is extending the "Minno Laugh and Grow Bible Christmas Special" reach by making it available on various platforms for a limited window. These include SHALOM WORLD, BYUtv's Digital platform, FORMED, and LIVING SCRIPTURES.

ABOUT MINNO

Minno is the leading voice globally for using media to spark kids' imaginations and curiosity around God and the Bible. The Minno Kids streaming service is available as an app on all platforms. Minno Originals creates shows produced in partnership with top industry talent. Minno's publishing program includes the award-winning, best-selling "Minno Laugh and Grow Bible for Kids." With the fastest-growing YouTube Channel for Christian Kids, along with parent resources, blogs, life guides, and more, Minno is where God's goodness and love comes to life for kids. To find out more, go to www.gominno.com .

SOURCE Minno