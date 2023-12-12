Fortune Announces the 2023 'Impact 20' Startups That Are Making a Difference

Startups in sustainability, virtual healthcare, artificial intelligence, and education management solutions make this year's list of ventures doing good while doing well

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune today announced its Impact 20, a look at venture- and private-equity-backed startups that are tackling key social and environmental issues while also demonstrating revenue growth and profit potential.

Fortune editors and writers selected this year's Impact 20 companies based on their potential impact, business viability, innovation and leadership, and track record. By explicitly pursuing both profit and purpose, these companies are making people's lives better even as they develop their business models.

Impact 20 showcases the startups driving world-changing innovation in diverse industries–from AI to sustainability, virtual healthcare, digital curriculum solutions, teletherapy and more. Some are unicorns with valuations of $1 billion or more and hundreds of employees, including GoodLeap, a solar power fintech lending company, and Sila, maker of a groundbreaking battery technology. Others are smaller outfits whose business models have a local focus, but whose ideas have global potential, including re.green, a company that restores tropical forests at scale. What they all share is a commitment to doing good while doing well.

"Startups like these are laboratories for socially conscious capitalism," said Matt Heimer, Fortune executive editor for features. "Whether or not they eventually scale up, they're having a positive impact on people and the planet."

Fortune's Impact 20 is presented by TPG's The Rise Fund. TPG's impact investing funds work with growth-stage, high potential, mission-driven companies that have the power to change the world. More on TPG and The Rise Fund here . Find out more on the Fortune Impact 20 methodology behind this year's list.

