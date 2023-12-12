eBay Introduces Limited-Time Consignment Concierge

The "Luxe Line" bus will visit multiple West Coast locations, where shoppers can consign luxury items and browse for new pieces for their collections

Fashion designer Jenna Lyons will consign items from her iconic closet

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay is rolling out a mobile consignment concierge, mirroring the convenient and seamless selling experience offered on the marketplace. The Luxe Line – a branded bus offering people a physical place to sell their luxury accessories, as well as shop for new ones – demonstrates the simplicity of the platform's recently launched eBay consignment service. Visitors in Los Angeles and Las Vegas will have direct access to expert sellers who list and sell their luxury items on their behalf.

eBay is rolling out a limited time mobile consignment concierge to LA and Las Vegas mirroring the convenient and seamless selling experience offered on the marketplace. Visitors will have direct access to expert sellers who list and sell their luxury items on their behalf. (PRNewsfoto/eBay Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Luxe Line visitors can bring their designer handbags – eligible brands include Prada, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and more – to have them appraised, photographed, and consigned, all handled by eBay's team of selling experts. Visitors are also invited to shop a curated selection of handbags, watches, and jewelry from top eBay luxury sellers. Luxe Line inventory includes items from Jenna Lyons, Founder and CEO of LoveSeen, designer and longtime eBay shopper. Jenna is consigning a curated collection from her closet – including a Celine Red Leather Luggage Handbag, a Louis Vuitton Black Epi Leather Keepall, and a Miu Miu 2-way Boston Bag – all available to browse and buy.

"My closet is bursting with the collection of handbags I've amassed over the past 20 years, and eBay's consignment service has made it easy to give these bags new life in someone else's collection," said designer Jenna Lyons. "eBay's Luxe Line will feature some special finds from over the years, including a red Celine Luggage Tote. My very first Phoebe Philo purchase, the bag was well loved and now she's ready for her next chapter!"

An estimated 1 trillion dollars of luxury goods are reportedly sitting in people's closets , yet high commission fees and complicated listing processes make selling these items more trouble than it's worth. eBay's entrance into the consignment space is the latest enhancement in its fashion category ensuring trust and quality in a seamless resale shopping experience. From the expansion of eBay Authenticity Guarantee, to the acquisition of Certilogo, an AI-powered authentication provider, eBay continues to strengthen its end-to-end experience for sellers and buyers.

"Our consignment service is designed to help to remove the typical barriers to selling pre-owned items," said Tirath Kamdar, Global GM of Luxury at eBay. "The Luxe Line gives sellers and shoppers a way to test out our new service in real life with the same trusted experts that eBay works with for the online experience."

eBay's Luxe Line – How it Works

eBay's Luxe Line is open to the public December 13-14 in Los Angeles and December 16 in Las Vegas. Those not able to stop by the Luxe Line IRL can still shop some of Jenna Lyon's collection via auction at ebay.com/JennaLyons with 100% of proceeds going to Doctors Without Borders .

Those who bring eligible handbags from their personal collection to one of the Luxe Line stops can have their items appraised for a value for what they will be listed on eBay.





eBay's consignment partner will have their expert sellers photograph, price, and list the items on eBay on the seller's behalf. Sellers then simply wait for the items to sell and receive earnings once the items have been sold.





Whether visitors are consigning handbags from their personal collection or not, the Luxe Line is also stocked with luxury handbags to shop from Jenna Lyons' closet as well as other luxury handbags, watches and jewelry from top eBay sellers Linda's Stuff and MyGemma.

Event Dates & Details:

Los Angeles Luxe Line

1525 Abbot Kinney Blvd. | 11AM-1PM



225 26th St., Santa Monica (Brentwood Country Mart) | 2-5PM

209 Larchmont Blvd. | 10AM-1PM



8493 Melrose Ave. | 2-5PM

Las Vegas Luxe Line

1980 Festival Plaza Dr. (Downtown Summerlin) | 10AM-4PM

Handbag brands eligible for consignment: Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Bvlgari, Celine, Chanel, Chloé, Christian Louboutin, Delvaux, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Givenchy, Goyard, Gucci, Hermès, Jil Sander, Jimmy Choo, Judith Leiber, Lanvin, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Mark Cross, Marni, MCM, Miu Miu, Mulberry, Off-White, Prada, Proenza Schouler, Saint Laurent, Salvatore Ferragamo, Stella McCartney, The Row, Tom Ford, Valentino, and Versace. eBay consignment is available for select brands, at any price point, in new or pre-owned condition, that fall under select categories. At this time, we are not currently accepting brands that are not part of this list.

Learn more about eBay consignment at ebay.com/ebay-consignment. For more, follow the conversation with @eBay on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com

The Luxe Line demonstrates the simplicity of eBay’s consignment service and features items from the closet of Jenna Lyons, fashion designer and longtime eBay shopper. (Photo credit: Cass Bird) (PRNewsfoto/eBay Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Jenna Lyons is consigning a curated collection from her closet available to browse and buy on the Luxe Line stops or online at ebay.com/JennaLyons. (Photo credit: Cass Bird) (PRNewsfoto/eBay Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Jenna Lyons' curated collection for eBay includes two Celine bags – a Celine Pocket Envelope Clutch and a red Celine Luggage Tote, one of Jenna’s first Phoebe Philo purchases. (Photo credit: Cass Bird) (PRNewsfoto/eBay Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Shop Jenna Lyon’s collection at eBay’s Luxe Line stops in LA and Las Vegas or online at eBay.com/JennaLyons, with 100% of proceeds going to Doctors Without Borders. (PRNewsfoto/eBay Inc.) (PRNewswire)

eBay (www.ebay.com) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eBay Inc.