Conformal Medical Selected as Powerhouse MedTech Company of the Year by New England Venture Capital Association's 2023 NEVY Awards

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conformal Medical, Inc. announced today that the company was selected as the Powerhouse MedTech Company of the Year at the 11th Annual NEVY Awards. Hosted by the New England Venture Capital Association, the event celebrates the region's startup, venture backed companies, recognizing top innovators and companies in New England. This year's Peace, Love, NEVY's awards were presented during the December 7th live event at the House of Blues in Boston.

"Conformal is honored to be selected for this prestigious award and we appreciate the New England Venture Capital Association for its continued support of companies and investors driving innovation in New England," said James Reinstein, President and CEO of Conformal Medical. "The company is committed to advancing its CLAAS® System, a next generation of left atrial appendage occlusion technology, which aims to transform left atrial appendage closure to single operator procedure without the need for general anesthesia."

The CLAAS System is designed to seal the left atrial appendage (LAA) in patients with atrial fibrillation (Afib) to reduce the risk of stroke without the need for anticoagulants. LAA devices are one of the fastest growing categories in the medical technology space with the current commercially available device growing in sales from $1.5B in 2023 and projected to $3B in by 2027 and $6B+ after 2030.

The CLAAS implant uniquely features a proprietary foam-based architecture to seal a wide spectrum of LAA anatomies with only two sizes. The system aims to simplify delivery and eliminate the need for procedural transesophageal echocardiogram so that physicians may perform the procedure without general anesthesia, a significant advancement with the potential to shift clinical practice to a single operator procedure. Conformal Medical is currently enrolling patients in its CONFORM Pivotal Trial to support U.S. commercialization.

Conformal Medical, Inc. is a medical device company developing devices to prevent stroke in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The company's proprietary technology is intended to make left atrial appendage closure a same day, single operator procedure. For more information, visit https://conformalmedical.com/.

More than six million people in the United States suffer from Afib, placing them at an increased risk of stroke.1 Current standard of care for stroke prevention is chronic oral anticoagulants, which are not well accepted by patients due to concern about associated risk of bleeding. Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO) is emerging as an important alternative to blood thinners for preventing strokes in patients with non-valvular Afib.

