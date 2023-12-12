Cartridge World Names Seasoned Marketing Executive Grant Gooley as Chief Marketing Officer

Leading Provider of Printing Supplies and Solutions Aims to Drive Growth and Empower Innovation with New CMO

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartridge World America, the leading essential service provider for printing supplies, services, and solutions, is beginning the new year with a brand-new marketing strategy, starting with the recent hiring of an executive leader to oversee its implementation. The company has named Grant Gooley, a seasoned marketer, entrepreneur, and innovator, into the role of Chief Marketing Officer with a vision to revolutionize the brand's approach to business and consumer engagement.

Gooley brings more than 15 years of executive marketing leadership to his new role, a career in which his entrepreneurial spirit and a deep understanding of consumer needs has led to the successes of several Fortune 500 franchises. As the founder of MyPortal Marketing and MyPortal Virtual Assistants, he has demonstrated an exceptional ability to envision and actualize strategies that resonate with both businesses and consumers.

"As Cartridge World's CMO, I'm not just thinking about our products; I'm focusing on our people – especially our franchisees. We're building marketing tools and support to not just run a business, but to thrive in their communities," said Gooley. "It's about empowering them to achieve their goals, offering the freedom to work from anywhere, and the potential to grow without limits. Together, we're doing more than simply selling products; we're building a brand that stands for reliability and opportunity."

As Cartridge World's CMO, Gooley is set to overhaul the brand's marketing materials, systems, and techniques. His approach is centered on modernizing the brand to enhance the consumer experience and provide value-driven solutions, particularly in Managed Print Services. This strategy is not only designed to benefit legacy franchise owners, but also to attract and empower new franchisees with the tools and insights necessary for running a successful business.

Gooley also is implementing a heavy focus on content marketing and social media utilization to bring the brand to the modern day. Gooley's Master's Degree in Consumer Behavior has trained him to be an expert in what consumers want and plans to focus in on what franchisees can do on individual levels to get consumers what they want and need in their toner and printer product and service provider.

"Grant is already a proven leader committed to redefining both business growth and how businesses connect to their communities," said Greg Carafello, President of Cartridge World America. "This is a new chapter for Cartridge World in many facets between our franchising opportunities, our available services, and now, our marketing overhaul. We're excited for Grant to be a part of this company's success as we grow toward the future."

To learn more about Cartridge World, including information on franchise opportunities, visit cartridgeworldusa.com/franchise.

ABOUT CARTRIDGE WORLD:

Cartridge World is a global franchise and for over 20 years, has been one of the world's largest specialty retailers of ink and toner printer cartridges and custom B2B solutions and services. Cartridge World offers home and office customers a tremendous cost-saving alternative to printing through its No Cost Printer Program, providing customers with a printer and all services – including installation, maintenance, and repair – at no cost with the agreement to purchase toner cartridges through Cartridge World. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cartridge World, visit cartridgeworldusa.com/franchise.

