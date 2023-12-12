Beyond Stats: Flickr's MyFlickrYear 2023 Offers a Dynamic and Personalized Visual Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flickr , the world's largest photography community and leading photo-management platform, is set to launch a personalized touch to your year in photography, the MyFlickrYear 2023 site experience. Awaiting Flickr enthusiasts in the first week of January 2024 is a custom annual report that invites members to reminisce, celebrate, and share their photographic journey throughout the past year.

What is MyFlickrYear 2023?

MyFlickrYear 2023 is a visual journey encapsulating members' contributions in 2023. Meticulously crafted by the Flickr team, this edition promises to showcase the user's most significant milestones, highlight their most cherished photograph of the year, and unveil statistics on faves, comments, views, and users' closest connections within the vibrant Flickr community.

This personalized retrospective gains even more significance when considering the scale of Flickr's active community. With nearly 700 million uploads to Flickr this year, averaging an impressive 2 million per day, the sheer volume of output exemplifies the expansive and dynamic nature of MyFlickrYear.

This exclusive report is accessible through the website or mobile site experience of all members who have posted on Flickr in 2023. As members navigate through their unique reports, they'll find a narrative that tells the story of their photographic year in a way that goes beyond mere numbers.

Seamless sharing with #MyFlickrYear23.

MyFlickrYear is more than a personal account; it connects enthusiasts worldwide. Flickr enables its passionate community to seamlessly integrate their customized annual reports into their Flickr photostreams, creating a dynamic showcase of memories, photos, and achievements.

To further amplify the celebration, users are encouraged to use the designated hashtag #MyFlickrYear23 when sharing their personalized stats. This not only contributes to a collective conversation—it transforms social media into a digital gallery where visual storytelling takes center stage. The most captivating MyFlickrYear 2023 journeys will have a chance to earn a coveted spot on the official Flickr blog and various social media channels, providing members with a well-deserved moment in the spotlight.

There's still time for those who may have been less active on Flickr this year! MyFlickrYear 2023 is your chance to revive your photographic presence. Dust off those forgotten gems lurking in your camera roll, upload them to Flickr, and watch as your year unfolds beautifully.

Join the excitement, share your story, and make it a year to remember in the Flickr community. Learn more about MyFlickrYear here .

Not a Flickr member yet? Join our community today and find your inspiration!

About Flickr

Flickr , founded in 2004, is the world's largest photography community, committed to elevating the memories, artistry, and impact of all your photos. Fueled by passionate photographers for nearly 20 years, Flickr provides users with the safest and most inclusive platform for sharing and connecting through photos and videos. Since its acquisition by SmugMug in 2018, these united brands have created the most influential photography-focused community in the world.

