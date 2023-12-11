Pure Green Franchise Selects Voicify AI Answering to Field Caller Questions

Fast-growing superfoods company automates phone-based customer service to improve customer experiences and efficiencies

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voicify, the market leader in conversational AI, today announced that it has been selected as the Conversational Voice AI provider for Pure Green Franchise.

Voicify AI Answering uses natural language to field customer questions such as 'What hours are you open?'; 'Do you deliver?'; 'Tell me about your menu.'; and 'May I place an order?'. At customer request, Voicify AI Answering sends an SMS text with a link to the Pure Green menu, store directions, and online ordering platform. The system continually learns and improves based on customer questions.

"Pure Green Franchise has been recognized as a top new and emerging franchise and one of the hottest startup fast casual," said Jeff McMahon, Chief Executive Officer at Voicify. "We're thrilled to help this rapidly growing health brand improve customer connection and streamline operations in a high-touch yet low-labor way."

Voicify AI Answering is available through an affordable monthly cost that will quickly pay for itself in crew labor savings and additional customer spend.

As consumers have become more comfortable with non-human customer service and Artificial Intelligence solutions in general, they are more open to interacting conversationally by phone with a frontline AI assistant. Voicify AI Answering is optimized to handle natural human speech. This means that customers can speak normally without modifying their speech at all. As needed or at customer request, the AI Answering assistant can connect the caller with human store staff.

Voicify AI Answering will enable Pure Green franchises to harness voice AI to free up store staff to fulfill orders and serve in-store guests without neglecting customers who call the store.

"We're on a mission to build healthier communities by connecting people with superfoods," said Pure Green Franchise Founder Ross Franklin. "Voicify AI Answering helps us fulfill our mission by making it incredibly easy for our customers to connect with their local Pure Green Franchise superfoods location and our healthy cold-pressed juices and smoothies. The vast majority of caller questions - hours of operation, directions, and so on - can be answered by Voicify AI. It's like having an extension of our team."

About Voicify

Voicify has spent years pioneering an industry-leading platform for natural language understanding and processing. Today, Voicify is the leading voice AI technology company for restaurants. Voicify's suite of tools transforms guest experiences across multiple points of service with seamless deployment and can scale to any size restaurant operation. Designed to deploy quickly and integrate directly with existing phone, POS, kiosk and other restaurant technologies, Voicify AI always delivers the polished, on-brand experience that diners expect. Voicify sets the standard for conversational AI by learning quickly and delivering intelligent and reliable performance for any situation. Find out more about Voicify for Restaurants here. To give Voicify AI a try, call 888-910-6525.

About Pure Green Franchise

Pure Green Franchise offers superfoods in a way that can't be found anywhere else. With nutrition that is off the charts and taste that is unrivaled, Pure Green is revolutionizing the cold pressed juice bar experience. The brand was founded in 2014 by wellness visionary Ross Franklin. The company made the Entrepreneur 500 Top New and Emerging Franchises in 2023. It ranked on the QSR 40/40 list of America's hottest startup fast casuals. Currently with more than 100 locations open and in development in 15 U.S. states, Pure Green offers profitable franchise ownership opportunities. To learn more, find a location, or place an order, visit puregreen.com. To explore franchise ownership, visit puregreenfranchise.com.

