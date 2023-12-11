Luminary Labs selected as member of ARPA-H Investor Catalyst Hub spoke network

Luminary Labs joins a nationwide network working to accelerate transformative health solutions.

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminary Labs, a strategy and innovation consultancy, announced today that it was selected as a spoke for the Investor Catalyst Hub , a regional hub of ARPANET-H , a nationwide health innovation network launched by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).

Based in the Greater Boston area and managed by VentureWell , the Investor Catalyst Hub seeks to accelerate the commercialization of groundbreaking and accessible biomedical solutions. It utilizes an innovative hub-and-spoke model designed to reach a wide range of nonprofit organizations and Minority-Serving Institutions, with the ultimate aim of delivering scalable healthcare outcomes for all Americans.

"To meet the health challenges of the 21st century, we must consider new types of collaboration and new avenues of funding. Luminary Labs has extensive experience helping innovators close the gap between catalytic funding and real-world viability, and we're honored to share that expertise with the Investor Catalyst Hub," said Luminary Labs CEO Sara Holoubek.

Luminary Labs joins a dynamic nationwide network of organizations aligned to ARPA-H's overarching mission to improve health outcomes through the following research focus areas: health science futures, proactive health, scalable solutions, and resilient systems. Investor Catalyst Hub spokes represent a broad spectrum of expertise, geographic diversity, and community perspectives.

"Our spoke network embodies a rich and representative range of perspectives and expertise," said Mark Marino, Vice President of Growth Strategy and Development for VentureWell and Project Director for the Investor Catalyst Hub. "Our spokes comprise a richly diverse network that will be instrumental in ensuring that equitable health solutions reach communities across every state and tribal nation."

As an Investor Catalyst Hub spoke, Luminary Labs gains access to potential funding and flexible contracting for faster award execution compared with traditional government contracts. Spoke membership also offers opportunities to provide input on ARPA-H challenge areas and priorities, along with access to valuable networking opportunities and a robust resource library.

The spoke network will continue to grow as The Investor Catalyst Hub expands its efforts, with applications being selected on a rolling basis. Interested organizations can visit https://investorcatalysthub.org/ to learn more or submit a membership application.

About Luminary Labs

Luminary Labs is a strategy and innovation consultancy established in 2009. Thorny problems are our strong suit: We are energized by complex, multistakeholder spaces where the solutions are not obvious and the potential for impact is high. Our work spans a broad cross section of topics across four focus areas: the future of work and education, the future of health, scientific discovery, and infrastructure.

