Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Launches Nautica Smart Eyewear Under Multi-Year, Global Licensing Agreement with Authentic Brands Group

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ("Innovative Eyewear" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LUCY; LUCYW), the developer of smart eyewear, is pleased to announce through an agreement with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the launch of the Nautica Smart Eyewear collection.

"Smart eyewear was once firmly in the remit of early adopters and tech enthusiasts alone. We are changing that forever by producing smart eyewear that is not only a functional Bluetooth accessory, but a fun and trendy fashion statement," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear. "Combining our technology with the popular and storied Nautica brand is sure to delight consumers worldwide, and further advance our mission to make the future of eyewear smart. We look forward to launching the line via our optical store partners in January, as well as on Nautica.com soon after."

Nautica smart eyewear will be made in eight initial sunglass styles, with two of the styles also available with a blue light-blocking lens for indoor use. All of the frames will be able to accept prescription lenses. The collection also features Nautica's first-ever "Global Fit" frame for consumers with a low nose bridge, which paves the way for the products to be sold in additional regions. The line also features hi-fi Bluetooth 5.2 audio, 12 hours of music per charge, 99% post-consumer recycled packaging, patent-pending auto-adjusting hinges, and several branded accessories including a power brick, cleaning cloth and a slipcase with the iconic Nautica sail logo.

"When it comes to Nautica, we've always been dedicated to providing consumers with style and fashion. Partnering with Innovative Eyewear to launch Nautica Smart Eyewear allows us to take that commitment to the next level. These smart glasses not only reflect our brand ethos but also provide users with an innovative and stylish way to engage with the world," said Henry I. Stupp, President, Lifestyle EMEA - INDIA at Authentic.

The Nautica smart eyewear line is expected to ship in January 2024. To learn more about smart eyewear and try a pair, visit Lucyd.co.

About Nautica®

Drawing from the essence of the water and the currents of the world, Nautica is a global lifestyle brand that creates style that's iconic, yet modern and innovative in its fit, feel and function. Nautica is one of the most recognized American brands in the world, with over 70 categories including apparel, accessories and a home collection for men, women and children. Nautica is available in nearly 1,300 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops in more than 30 countries worldwide, as well as on nautica.com.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge, ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica® & Eddie Bauer® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives, and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, introduction of new product lines and timing of improvements and enhancements to our current products. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the new Nautica smart eyewear line. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K under the caption "Risk Factors."

