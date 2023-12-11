Consensus Cloud Solutions Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Re-Certification Sustaining the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates Consensus Cloud Solutions is committed to strong cybersecurity and meeting key regulations to protect sensitive data

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), a leading provider of digital cloud fax and interoperability solutions, today announced that its cloud fax and electronic signature solutions, eFax Corporate® and jSign™, have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security. This is the fourth consecutive annual certification of the eFax Corporate platform, and the first for the jSign platform making it the only HITRUST-certified eSignature solution currently available.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Achieves HITRUST Re-Certification Sustaining the Highest Level of Information Security

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that Consensus has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Consensus in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

Jeffrey Sullivan, CTO at Consensus, states, "Our platforms serve institutions spanning the globe within highly regulated industries, including some of the largest healthcare organizations in the world. These partners entrust us with their most sensitive and critical data. We are proud to showcase our ongoing commitment to meeting stringent security and privacy requirements, particularly in a time of heightened cybersecurity threats, by achieving the gold standard in compliance, HITRUST Certification."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates Consensus is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

eFax Corporate and jSign's HITRUST certification reinforces Consensus' commitment to supporting the secure exchange of digital information. In addition to HITRUST, eFax Corporate has recently completed the Service Organization Control (SOC 2) Type II certification, is PCI-DSS Compliant, and meets HIPAA requirements. jSign electronic signatures are also HIPAA-compliant.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) is one of the world's largest digital fax providers and a trusted global source for the transformation, enhancement and secure exchange of digital information. We leverage our 25-year history of success by providing advanced data transformation solutions for regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, insurance, real estate, and manufacturing, as well as technology for the state and federal government. Our solutions consist of cloud faxing; digital signature; intelligent data extraction using natural language processing and artificial intelligence; robotic process automation; interoperability; workflow enhancement; and a powerful connectivity and integration platform for healthcare providers. Our solutions can be combined with managed services for optimal outcomes. For more information about Consensus, visit consensus.com and follow @ConsensusCS on Twitter to learn more.

