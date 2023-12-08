NAIFA-California honors Tom Michel with distinguished award

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Michel, LACP, CLTC, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Norman G. Levine Distinguished Service Award by NAIFA-California. The award recognizes outstanding dedication, leadership and contributions to NAIFA-California and the insurance and financial services industry.

Tom Michel named 2023 Norman G. Levine Distinguished Service Award recipient by NAIFA-California.

"Tom Michel has been a driving force within NAIFA-California, embodying the principles of excellence, integrity, and service that are at the core of our organization," said Byron Holz, LUTCF, CLU, ChFC, CASL, LACP, NAIFA president. "His contributions have left an indelible mark on our association, and we are thrilled to see NAIFA-California honor him with the Norman G. Levine Distinguished Service Award."

NAIFA-California noted Michel's advocacy for ethical practices, dedication to clients and efforts in support of the profession, setting him apart from his peers.

About Tom Michel

Michel is a graduate of the University of the Pacific, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business. He has been a managing director at Michel Financial Group since 2013. Michel was the NAIFA-California president from 2013-14 and national president of NAIFA from January 2021-22 and has been the immediate past president of NAIFA since January 2022. He currently serves as chair of the NAIFA National Governance Committee and Co-Chair of NAIFA's Industry Leadership Board.

