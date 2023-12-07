Shine A Light Debuts "Break Bread" Social Media Campaign Featuring Hannah Bronfman, Téa Leoni, Rabbi Angela Buchdahl and Elon Gold to Help Navigate Difficult Conversations About Antisemitism and Hate

The 2023 Chanukah campaign brings individuals from different communities and backgrounds together in solidarity to engage in thoughtful discussion that promotes positive change in an unprecedented time

Jake Cohen, culinary influencer and The New York Times bestselling author, has also partnered with Shine A Light to further elevate its message of coming together to "Break Bread"

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shine A Light , an award-winning, purpose-driven convening platform for organizations, companies, institutions and individuals to unite in shining a light on antisemitism in all its modern forms, launches its 2023 campaign – "Break Bread." Beginning on the first day of Chanukah, this social first initiative was created to help navigate difficult conversations about antisemitism and hate, and features influential spokespeople coming together to engage in thoughtful dialogue. Moderated by Rabbi Angela Buchdahl, the conversation includes influencer, activist and creator Hannah Bronfman, actress Téa Leoni and comedian Elon Gold, who "Break Bread" together and share their experiences.

"As a Jewish woman of color, I believe it's important to create space for people to share their personal experiences in order to inspire positive change," said Hannah Bronfman. "That is why I was drawn to Shine A Light's message for "Break Bread," and why I'm so proud to have been at the table to share my experiences, learn from others, and empower my peers to do the same."

"It's imperative that we work toward a future where hate has no room to grow – and one of the ways we can accomplish this is by sitting down with friends, neighbors, and even strangers, to 'break bread,'" said Téa Leoni. "It is only by understanding our differences, that we can find common ground, and I'm so thrilled to be working with Shine A Light to amplify that message."

"What Shine A Light is doing is exposing antisemitism for what it is, a message of hate, in order to forge a positive path forward," said Rabbi Buchdahl. "When you sit together and "Break Bread," literally or metaphorically, it's almost impossible not to find connection, common ground, and humanity on the other side of the table."

In recognition of the role food plays in nurturing inclusivity, Shine A Light has partnered with Jake Cohen, The New York Times bestselling cookbook author and chef, to further amplify the "Break Bread" message. Merging his culinary expertise with his passion for uplifting Jewish culture, he will highlight how food can bring diverse communities together. Other partners who are harnessing the power of digital-social connection to "Break Bread" include influencer Montana Tucker and singer, songwriter and social commentator Dara Starr Tucker.

Now in its third year, Shine A Light continues to grow and deepen its efforts through community partnerships, workplace engagement, advocacy, media activations and educational resources. The platform has worked closely with its agency and corporate partners, as well as its coalition of more than 100 Jewish and non-Jewish organizations, to bring to life initiatives aimed at increasing awareness and taking action against antisemitism.

Additional 2023 campaign efforts to dispel darkness include various Hanukkah events taking place throughout December. In partnership with UJA Federation New York, faith leaders across New York City, Long Island, and Westchester will come together in the spirit of support and allyship standing side by side with neighbors of all backgrounds in faith, hope and celebration.

Similarly, Shine A Light has partnered with The Lunar Collective to create "Let Your Light Shine: An Asian Jewish Hanukkah" events taking place in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about these upcoming events, please visit https://www.ujafedny.org/shine-a-light and https://www.weareasianjews.org/events .

To learn more about Shine A Light, please visit https://shinealighton.com/BreakBread . "Break Bread" can be found on social using #BreakBread and #ShineALight.

By The Numbers

Antisemitism persists across society and antisemitic attacks are unfortunately on the rise, typically on track with broader patterns of discrimination, progressions of violence and the fraying of democracy. Shine A Light is committed to the belief that antisemitism is not just a Jewish problem, it is everyone's problem . Shine A Light equips organizations and individuals to work collectively to stand up to harmful prejudices and stereotypes against the Jewish community. Recent statistics paint a sobering picture of antisemitism in the U.S.:

According to an October 24, 2023 report from ADL, the Anti-Defamation League, a total of 312 antisemitic incidents were recorded between October 7 through October 23, 2023 , a 388% increase over the same time period in 2022.

ADL also recorded a nearly 1,000% increase in the daily average of violent messages mentioning Jews and Israel in white supremacist and right-wing extremist channels on the messaging platform Telegram following October 7, 2023 .

In March 2023 , ADL reported that antisemitic incidents increased 36% in 2022 over the prior year, reaching the highest level since they began recording in 1979.

According to AJC, one in every four American Jews has been targeted by antisemitism over the past year, and nearly four in ten report changing their behavior for fear of being identified as Jewish, or for their safety or comfort as Jews.

2022 saw an alarming 49% increase of antisemitic incidents in K-12 schools and a 41% increase on college campuses according to ADL.

In 2022, according to the FBI, 40% of all religiously-motivated hate crimes were against Jews, who make up only 2% of the U.S. population.

From 2019 to 2022, there was an 89% increase in the number of Americans who believe six or more antisemitic tropes according to ADL.

About Shine A Light

Shine A Light is a comprehensive initiative spotlighting the dangers of antisemitism through education, community partnerships, workplace engagement and community advocacy. Fueled by an unprecedented coalition of more than 100 North American Jewish and non-Jewish organizations, Shine A Light draws inspiration from Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, to encourage Jews and allies to speak up and send a message that antisemitism, in all its modern forms, won't be tolerated in our communities.

