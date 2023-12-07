DocuSign Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 e-signature product as part of its industry leading lineup, today announced results for its fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023.

"DocuSign had a solid third quarter, delivering record non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow," said Allan Thygesen, CEO of DocuSign. "We are making progress on product innovation, go-to-market effectiveness, and operational efficiency as we build on our considerable scale and trusted market position and expand beyond e-signature into intelligent agreement management."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $700.4 million , an increase of 9% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $682.4 million , an increase of 9% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $18.1 million , a decrease of 16% year-over-year.

Billings were $691.8 million , an increase of 5% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 80% for both periods. Non-GAAP gross margin was 83% for both periods.

GAAP net income per basic share was $0.19 on 204 million shares outstanding compared to a loss of $0.15 on 201 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.19 on 208 million shares outstanding compared to a loss of $0.15 on 201 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.79 on 208 million shares outstanding compared to $0.57 on 206 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $264.2 million compared to $52.5 million in the same period last year.

Free cash flow was $240.3 million compared to $36.1 million in the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $1.7 billion at the end of the quarter.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Operational and Other Financial Highlights:

2023 Gartner Ma gic Quadrant Leader: For the fourth year in a row, DocuSign was named a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Manager report by Gartner, Inc. This year, among the 16 vendors evaluated, DocuSign was one of only five leaders and placed highest on the "ability to execute" axis.

DocuSign India: DocuSign announced the opening of our engineering center of excellence in India . With the office opening, we'll be able to recruit top talent and accelerate our ability to deliver critical data-focused product innovation while increasing our global presence. DocuSign eSignature and Microsoft Power Pages Integration: Easily integrates DocuSign eSignature into Microsoft's DIY website builder, Power Pages. This integration allows Power Pages makers to give customers a secure way to digitally sign documents without leaving their website—even forms that require multiple steps. Teams in any industry can use this functionality to simplify workflows for common documents that need to be signed (e.g. consent forms, medical agreements, benefits forms, license applications, etc.). Seamlessly Embedded Agreements: An enhancement to Embedded Signing enables users to easily configure the display format so that agreements can seamlessly match the look and feel of websites or applications. Users can also configure different signing methods, including click-to-sign, to eliminate friction points and optimize conversion rates to eliminate potential abandonment of agreements. Agreement Reminders: CLM Essentials customers can now manage their contracts more efficiently. By scheduling custom email agreement reminders, users can avoid missing important contract milestones, like contract expiration, renewal, or follow-up deadlines. Users can customize reminders for each recipient group, such as billing reminders for finance or account check-in reminders for sales.



Outlook

The company currently expects the following guidance:

▪ Quarter ending January 31, 2024 (in millions, except percentages): Total revenue $696 to $700 Subscription revenue $679 to $683 Billings $758 to $768 Non-GAAP gross margin 81.0 % to 82.0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 22.5 % to 23.5 % Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 207 to 212

▪ Year ending January 31, 2024 (in millions, except percentages): Total revenue $2,746 to $2,750 Subscription revenue $2,670 to $2,674 Billings $2,835 to $2,845 Non-GAAP gross margin 81.5 % to 82.5 % Non-GAAP operating margin 24.0 % to 25.0 % Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 207 to 212

The company has not reconciled its guidance of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation has not been provided.

Webcast Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call on December 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) December 21, 2023 using the passcode 13742533.

About DocuSign

DocuSign redefines how the world comes together and agrees, making agreements smarter, easier and more trusted. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 1.4 million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use DocuSign products and solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. For more information visit http://www.docusign.com.

Copyright 2023. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risk and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, objectives for future operations, and the impact of such assumptions on our financial condition and results of operations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release also include, among other things, statements under "Outlook" above and any other statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, such as our anticipated future products and product strategies, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding customer acceptance of those products. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: our expectations regarding global macro-economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, rising and fluctuating interest rates, instability in the global banking sector, and market volatility on the global economy; our ability to estimate the size and growth of our total addressable market; our ability to compete effectively in an evolving and competitive market; the impact of any data breaches, cyberattacks or other malicious activity on our technology systems; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses and achieve and maintain future profitability; our ability to attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to effectively implement and execute our restructuring plans; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change, including our ability to successfully incorporate generative artificial intelligence into our existing and future products; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationships with developers; our ability to retain our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; our ability to identify targets for and execute potential acquisitions and to successfully integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to satisfy our liquidity needs; limitations on us due to obligations we have under our credit facility or other indebtedness; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our stock repurchase program; our failure or the failure of our software to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel, including executive level management; our ability to successfully manage and integrate executive management transitions; uncertainties regarding the impact of general economic and market conditions, including as a result of regional and global conflicts; our ability to successfully implement and maintain new and existing information technology systems, including our ERP system; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 filed on March 27, 2023, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2023, which we expect to file on December 8, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, fair value adjustments to strategic investments, executive transition costs, lease-related impairment and lease-related charges, restructuring and other related charges, as these costs are not reflective of ongoing operations and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods. In addition to these exclusions, we subtract an assumed provision for income taxes to calculate non-GAAP net income. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision to provide better consistency across the reporting periods. For fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024, we have determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 20%.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

DOCUSIGN, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue:













Subscription $ 682,352

$ 624,055

$ 1,991,026

$ 1,798,500 Professional services and other 18,069

21,408

58,470

57,839 Total revenue 700,421

645,463

2,049,496

1,856,339 Cost of revenue:













Subscription 114,227

102,524

339,354

315,614 Professional services and other 28,418

27,018

85,360

83,048 Total cost of revenue 142,645

129,542

424,714

398,662 Gross profit 557,776

515,921

1,624,782

1,457,677 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 292,473

313,783

867,916

938,062 Research and development 136,640

115,934

387,964

354,693 General and administrative 108,215

85,553

316,910

224,587 Restructuring and other related charges 710

28,082

30,293

28,082 Total operating expenses 538,038

543,352

1,603,083

1,545,424 Income (loss) from operations 19,738

(27,431)

21,699

(87,747) Interest expense (1,577)

(1,456)

(5,135)

(4,737) Interest income and other income (expense), net 17,673

820

47,373

(2,827) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes 35,834

(28,067)

63,937

(95,311) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,971)

1,799

17,198

7,006 Net income (loss) $ 38,805

$ (29,866)

$ 46,739

$ (102,317) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:







Basic $ 0.19

$ (0.15)

$ 0.23

$ (0.51) Diluted $ 0.19

$ (0.15)

$ 0.23

$ (0.51) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:







Basic 204,456

201,393

203,609

200,569 Diluted 208,054

201,393

208,317

200,569















Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:







Cost of revenue—subscription $ 13,705

$ 11,665

$ 38,143

$ 35,272 Cost of revenue—professional services and other 7,343

6,767

21,359

18,327 Sales and marketing 53,715

57,925

150,604

166,574 Research and development 48,310

35,506

129,458

108,689 General and administrative 36,337

23,384

111,271

58,314 Restructuring and other related charges 8

5,590

4,996

5,590

DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands) October 31, 2023

January 31, 2023 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,188,578

$ 721,895 Investments—current 401,639

309,771 Accounts receivable, net 360,456

516,914 Contract assets—current 19,381

12,437 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 72,629

69,987 Total current assets 2,042,683

1,631,004 Investments—noncurrent 55,448

186,049 Property and equipment, net 230,963

199,892 Operating lease right-of-use assets 126,198

141,493 Goodwill 351,493

353,619 Intangible assets, net 55,605

70,280 Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent 383,205

350,899 Other assets—noncurrent 92,032

79,484 Total assets $ 3,337,627

$ 3,012,720 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 14,787

$ 24,393 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 99,642

100,987 Accrued compensation 159,381

163,133 Convertible senior notes—current 689,111

722,887 Contract liabilities—current 1,204,599

1,172,867 Operating lease liabilities—current 21,701

24,055 Total current liabilities 2,189,221

2,208,322 Contract liabilities—noncurrent 22,069

16,925 Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent 124,551

141,348 Deferred tax liability—noncurrent 17,160

10,723 Other liabilities—noncurrent 19,593

18,115 Total liabilities 2,372,594

2,395,433 Stockholders' equity





Common stock 20

20 Treasury stock (2,164)

(1,785) Additional paid-in capital 2,693,124

2,240,732 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,487)

(22,996) Accumulated deficit (1,697,460)

(1,598,684) Total stockholders' equity 965,033

617,287 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,337,627

$ 3,012,720

DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 38,805

$ (29,866)

$ 46,739

$ (102,317) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 23,324

21,532

71,429

63,976 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs 49,399

44,806

147,781

134,381 Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs 1,227

1,243

3,722

3,725 Non-cash operating lease costs 4,768

7,002

16,499

20,468 Stock-based compensation expense 159,418

140,835

455,831

392,765 Deferred income taxes 3,845

(23)

7,265

3,045 Other (571)

5,441

(1,353)

13,540 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 53,099

(83,084)

152,902

18,338 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,463

8,435

(7,957)

(7,593) Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (63,154)

(53,305)

(176,510)

(161,620) Other assets (5,586)

(8,452)

(14,019)

(15,707) Accounts payable 11,205

2,948

(9,089)

(1,739) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,792)

(2,094)

2,372

873 Accrued compensation (1,056)

(1,808)

(4,368)

(15,827) Contract liabilities (3,582)

15,010

36,876

56,824 Operating lease liabilities (5,635)

(16,083)

(19,292)

(33,430) Net cash provided by operating activities 264,177

52,537

708,828

369,702 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of marketable securities (28,974)

(105,956)

(203,346)

(402,249) Maturities of marketable securities 87,500

121,590

251,517

311,769 Purchases of strategic and other investments (400)

(1,000)

(520)

(3,625) Purchases of property and equipment (23,841)

(16,477)

(70,277)

(53,590) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 34,285

(1,843)

(22,626)

(147,695) Cash flows from financing activities:













Repayments of convertible senior notes (37,083)

—

(37,083)

(16) Repurchases of common stock (75,035)

(38,034)

(145,515)

(63,041) Settlement of capped calls, net of related costs —

—

23,688

— Payment of tax withholding obligation on net RSU settlement and ESPP purchase (35,615)

(23,263)

(98,296)

(67,120) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12,375

383

13,207

11,009 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 14,604

12,375

32,994

36,526 Net cash used in financing activities (120,754)

(48,539)

(211,005)

(82,642) Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,187)

(6,612)

(4,897)

(14,652) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 170,521

(4,457)

470,300

124,713 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1) 1,022,980

638,849

723,201

509,679 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 1,193,501

$ 634,392

$ 1,193,501

$ 634,392 (1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash included restricted cash of $4.9 million and $1.3 million at October 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023.

DOCUSIGN, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of gross profit (loss) and gross margin:

Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP gross profit $ 557,776

$ 515,921

$ 1,624,782

$ 1,457,677 Add: Stock-based compensation 21,048

18,432

59,502

53,599 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,070

2,425

6,787

7,232 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 537

471

1,925

1,792 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges —

413

721

678 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 581,431

$ 537,662

$ 1,693,717

$ 1,520,978 GAAP gross margin 80 %

80 %

79 %

79 % Non-GAAP adjustments 3 %

3 %

4 %

3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 83 %

83 %

83 %

82 %















GAAP subscription gross profit $ 568,125

$ 521,531

$ 1,651,672

$ 1,482,886 Add: Stock-based compensation 13,705

11,665

38,143

35,272 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,070

2,425

6,787

7,232 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 301

310

1,232

1,150 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges —

127

505

321 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 584,201

$ 536,058

$ 1,698,339

$ 1,526,861 GAAP subscription gross margin 83 %

84 %

83 %

82 % Non-GAAP adjustments 3 %

2 %

2 %

3 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 86 %

86 %

85 %

85 %















GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (10,349)

$ (5,610)

$ (26,890)

$ (25,209) Add: Stock-based compensation 7,343

6,767

21,359

18,327 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 236

161

693

642 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges —

286

216

357 Non-GAAP professional services and other gross profit (loss) $ (2,770)

$ 1,604

$ (4,622)

$ (5,883) GAAP professional services and other gross margin (57) %

(26) %

(46) %

(44) % Non-GAAP adjustments 42 %

33 %

38 %

34 % Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin (15) %

7 %

(8) %

(10) %

Reconciliation of operating expenses:

Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP sales and marketing $ 292,473

$ 313,783

$ 867,916

$ 938,062 Less: Stock-based compensation (53,715)

(57,925)

(150,604)

(166,574) Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (2,629)

(2,688)

(7,888)

(8,522) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (875)

(1,277)

(3,945)

(5,250) Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges —

(1,467)

(2,171)

(2,353) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 235,254

$ 250,426

$ 703,308

$ 755,363 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 42 %

49 %

42 %

51 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 34 %

39 %

34 %

41 %















GAAP research and development $ 136,640

$ 115,934

$ 387,964

$ 354,693 Less: Stock-based compensation (48,310)

(35,506)

(129,458)

(108,689) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (876)

(608)

(3,671)

(3,009) Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges —

(434)

(873)

(819) Non-GAAP research and development $ 87,454

$ 79,386

$ 253,962

$ 242,176 GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 20 %

18 %

19 %

19 % Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 12 %

12 %

12 %

13 %















GAAP general and administrative $ 108,215

$ 85,553

$ 316,910

$ 224,587 Less: Stock-based compensation (36,337)

(23,384)

(111,271)

(58,314) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (564)

(180)

(1,541)

(926) Less: Executive transition costs —

(830)

—

(2,634) Less: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges —

(363)

(695)

(655) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 71,314

$ 60,796

$ 203,403

$ 162,058 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 15 %

13 %

15 %

12 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 10 %

9 %

10 %

9 %

Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin:

Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 19,738

$ (27,431)

$ 21,699

$ (87,747) Add: Stock-based compensation 159,410

135,247

450,835

387,176 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 4,699

5,113

14,675

15,754 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 2,852

2,536

11,082

10,977 Add: Restructuring and other related charges 710

28,082

30,293

28,082 Add: Executive transition costs —

830

—

2,634 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges —

2,677

4,460

4,505 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 187,409

$ 147,054

$ 533,044

$ 361,381 GAAP operating margin 3 %

(4) %

1 %

(5) % Non-GAAP adjustments 24 %

27 %

25 %

24 % Non-GAAP operating margin 27 %

23 %

26 %

19 %

Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:

Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ 38,805

$ (29,866)

$ 46,739

$ (102,317) Add: Stock-based compensation 159,410

135,247

450,835

387,176 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 4,699

5,113

14,675

15,754 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 2,852

2,536

11,082

10,977 Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,250

1,197

4,149

3,679 Add: Fair value adjustments to strategic investments —

45

119

(384) Add: Restructuring and other related charges 710

28,082

30,293

28,082 Add: Executive transition costs —

830

—

2,634 Add: Lease-related impairment and lease-related charges —

2,677

4,460

4,505 Add: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (43,922)

(27,733)

(98,712)

(64,416) Non-GAAP net income $ 163,804

$ 118,128

$ 463,640

$ 285,690















Numerator:













Non-GAAP net income $ 163,804

$ 118,128

$ 463,640

$ 285,690 Add: Interest expense on convertible senior notes 22

46

425

75 Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 163,826

$ 118,174

$ 464,065

$ 285,765















Denominator:













Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 204,456

201,393

203,609

200,569 Effect of dilutive securities 3,598

4,255

4,708

5,721 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 208,054

205,648

208,317

206,290















GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.19

$ (0.15)

$ 0.23

$ (0.51) GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.19

$ (0.15)

$ 0.23

$ (0.51) Non-GAAP net income per share, basic 0.80

0.59

$ 2.28

$ 1.42 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 0.79

0.57

$ 2.23

$ 1.39

Computation of free cash flow:

Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 264,177

$ 52,537

$ 708,828

$ 369,702 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (23,841)

(16,477)

(70,277)

(53,590) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 240,336

$ 36,060

$ 638,551

$ 316,112 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 34,285

$ (1,843)

$ (22,626)

$ (147,695) Net cash used in financing activities $ (120,754)

$ (48,539)

$ (211,005)

$ (82,642)

Computation of billings:

Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 700,421

$ 645,463

$ 2,049,496

$ 1,856,339 Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period 1,228,174

1,113,131

1,228,174

1,113,131 Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period (1,233,894)

(1,094,939)

(1,191,269)

(1,049,106) Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period 22,358

13,695

16,615

18,273 Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period (25,253)

(17,945)

(25,253)

(17,945) Non-GAAP billings $ 691,806

$ 659,405

$ 2,077,763

$ 1,920,692

