CertaSite acquires Dayton's Copp Systems

Security and fire protection company has served area for more than 100 years

DAYTON, Ohio , Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CertaSite®, a commercial fire protection and life safety company, announced today that it has acquired Copp Systems ("Copp"), a security and fire protection business in Dayton, Ohio. The acquisition is CertaSite's sixth in Ohio and 24th overall.

CertaSite, a fire and life safety company Logo (PRNewswire)

CertaSite prides itself on the highest levels of customer service, responsiveness, building safety and code compliance to customers across the Midwest. The company goes beyond compliance, focusing on partnerships and professionalism while providing customers a simplified and dependable solution to managing all the fire protection and life safety systems in commercial buildings.

"CertaSite is the perfect partner to build on the foundation and legacy laid by our employees and customers" said Copp Systems owner Bill DeFries. "With CertaSite, we have a unique opportunity to blend our knowledge base with a technology-based platform that offers new product lines, is professional and rooted in best practices, and provides significant value for customers."

A well-established security and fire protection business with more than 100 years rooted in Dayton, Copp has extensive experience in providing full-service security solutions along with fire protection services for fire alarms and monitoring to their loyal customers. Copp's solid reputation in the region will allow the company to grow its customer base and expand into new markets.

With the close of the acquisition, all Copp employees are joining the CertaSite family. Copp's owner Bill DeFries will remain with the company in a new role to expand the access control and video surveillance business to new markets across CertaSite. This product expansion will bring a new area of technology to CertaSite's customers.

Copp Systems will manage the cloud-based platforms that CertaSite will install across the company from Copp's world class Dayton technology management center. In the future, CertaSite will be able to optimize life safety and security programs with interactive remote support for fire alarms, integrated video and access control solutions and custom-designed monitoring applications.

"We are grateful to Bill and the entire Copp Systems family for their continued partnership throughout this process," said Jeff Wyatt, CEO of CertaSite. "We are committed to preserve the legacy that these dedicated professionals built and recognize and respect their strong local presence. We look forward to building on that foundation by offering employees development and career advancement along with expanded services and support to customers. We are proud to be a part of what these folks have spent a lifetime building."

About CertaSite

CertaSite is a commercial fire protection and life safety company founded in 2018. We take a new approach to fire and life safety, going beyond compliance to give our clients an unmatched level of customer service and tech-based control over their fire and life safety systems. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, our team of experts serves 21 markets throughout the Midwest. Visit www.certasitepro.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CertaSite