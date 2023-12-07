Carol's Daughter Announces Partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures' New Big Screen Reimagining of a Classic, The Color Purple

Like the film, this exclusive hair care partnership celebrates Black women and the power of sisterhood

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol's Daughter , a pioneer in the natural hair care space, is the exclusive hair care partner of the new Warner Bros. Pictures' film, The Color Purple – a bold new take on the beloved story drawn from the seminal novel and the Broadway musical. The film will be released in theaters nationwide Christmas Day (December 25). To celebrate the partnership, the brand has launched the "From Sister to Sister" campaign, which aims to celebrate the profound and meaningful relationships that exist between mothers, daughters, sisters, aunts, friends, and mentors.

In anticipation of the film, Carol's Daughter will release exclusive bundles of beloved collections – 'The Purple Bundle' featuring Black Vanilla and 'The Strength of Gold Bundle' featuring Goddess Strength . Both bundles will include the perfectly paired shampoo and conditioner, with 'The Strength of Gold Bundle' also featuring favorites like the leave-in conditioner and 7 oil blend hair & scalp oil.

"I am honored to announce our partnership with Warner Bros.," says Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder. "The Color Purple is a timeless story of resilience and empowerment, with an emphasis on community and belonging. Like the film, Carol's Daughter has always celebrated the power of sisterhood and the unwavering support found in our tribes. This partnership allows us to continue to uplift our stories, our community and to champion the power of our magical sisterhood (and brotherhood) on and off screen."

Dana Nussbaum, Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. Pictures Worldwide Marketing, states, "The Color Purple is an extraordinary film that will bring together audiences who want to experience Celie's powerful story in a way they've not seen before. So much of her journey to independence is possible because of her sister Nettie's love and the support of women like Sofia and Shug Avery; together they survive and thrive, and Carol's Daughter is the ideal partner because they embrace and encourage those same values."

Carol's Daughter will commemorate this milestone by hosting community screenings in select cities across the country, beginning with Brooklyn, NY on December 13. Fans can also enter Carol's Daughter's daily sweepstakes for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Color Purple in theaters. The grand prize will result in an all-expenses paid girls' trip for two to Essence Fest 2024. Additional social giveaways and Amazon virtual bundles will roll out in the coming weeks.

As seen on the reveal of "Oprah's Favorite Things" this holiday season, Warner Bros. is also inviting fans to give the gift of "Purple" by gifting their loved ones a ticket to see the movie in theaters. Fans have the option to send a digital or physical gifted ticket with a personalized message. Gifted tickets can be purchased here .

About Carol's Daughter

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

- Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

About The Color Purple

Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience The Color Purple, a bold new take on the classic story of love and resilience. Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the film is produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones. The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley, based on the novel by Alice Walker and the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music, and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

The Color Purple stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Gabriella Wilson "H.E.R.", Halle Bailey, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Fantasia Barrino as Celie in her feature film debut, reprising her 2007 role on Broadway. The film also stars Louis Gossett, Jr., Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Ciara and Jon Batiste.

Torn apart from her sister Nettie (Bailey) and her children, Celie (Barrino) faces many hardships in her life, including an abusive husband simply called Mister (Domingo). With the support of sultry singer Shug Avery (Henson) and stand-her-ground stepdaughter Sofia (Brooks), Celie ultimately finds extraordinary strength in the unbreakable bonds of a new kind of sisterhood.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Amblin Entertainment Production, A Harpo Films Production, An SGS Pictures Production/A QJP Production, The Color Purple. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters in North America on December 25, 2023, and internationally beginning 18 January 2024.

