MindPortal Announces Major Breakthrough with First Successful Non-Invasive Seamless Telepathic Human-AI Communication with a Large Language Model

Users can formulate complete sentences in their minds and transmit them directly to ChatGPT – an unprecedented achievement in human-AI interaction.

LONDON , Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MindPortal , a developer of non-invasive personal brain-computer interfaces, announced today it has achieved the first non-invasive optical brain-computer interface that enables users to seamlessly communicate with ChatGPT through imagined speech. Backed by Kleiner Perkins, 7percent Ventures, Learn Capital, Y Combinator and several high-profile individuals including Luke Iseman, Julie Zhuo, Dan Siroker and James Park, MindPortal assembled a world-class scientific team. It includes experts from Oxford University, Cambridge University, Imperial College London, and advisors from The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

"For the first time, we have successfully enabled telepathic communication between humans and artificial intelligence," said Ekram Alam, CEO and Co-Founder of MindPortal. "Our new technology allows sentences in a user's mind to be sent directly to ChatGPT, facilitating real-time dialogue with AI. This includes follow-up questions in response to ChatGPT's replies. We have achieved thought-to-text communication with a large language model (LLM)."

MindPortal's breakthrough represents a series of unprecedented firsts in neural technology, including:

MindPortal has developed unique AI systems that can effectively read brain activity when a user is thinking and translate that into human language.

First to demonstrate that optical sensors deployed in a non-invasive device can decode the complexity of human language.

Uniquely decodes thought-to-text from purely imagined speech, without the need for any physical speech movements or sub-vocalizations.

First direct brain-interface communication with a large language model AI, creating a new paradigm for human-AI interaction.

First to decode full sentences - not just single words.

Operates in real-time, conveying the user's imagined speech, without the need for any post-processing.

"Through rigorous testing our first-of-its-kind technology has proven to be both reliable and feasible," said Jack Baber, CTO and Co-Founder of MindPortal. "We're enabling telepathic communication between humans and AI, ensuring humanity thrives alongside artificial intelligence in a future filled with unimaginable possibilities."

