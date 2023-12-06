Five Limited-Edition Elfmobiles Debut on Turo in Celebration of the 20th Anniversary of New Line Cinema's "Elf"

The World's Largest Car Sharing Marketplace Partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to Celebrate the Iconic Holiday Movie's Anniversary and Return to Theaters

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Turo and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products have teamed up to commemorate the 20th anniversary of New Line Cinema's "Elf" by listing five limited-edition Elfmobiles inspired by Buddy the Elf™. The festive vehicles will pay homage to the beloved classic holiday movie by inviting Elf fans to help Santa boost the Clausometer by spreading Christmas cheer far and wide.

For 20 years now, "Elf" has been enchanting audiences around the world and can be enjoyed on the big screen again as the film returns to theaters across the US and UK this holiday season. In the spirit of Buddy the Elf's infectious enthusiasm, Turo is offering an extraordinary opportunity that allows guests to immerse themselves in the magic of the season.

From the North Pole straight to the bustling streets of New York City, retrace Buddy the Elf's steps in one of these five uniquely festive vehicles. The cars can be booked at a rate of $20 per day (excluding fees and taxes) from December 6 to 12 in Manhattan. Booking a car for a 48-hour trip during this period unlocks an exclusive package, including four gift cards to see "Elf" in theaters, delectable treats representing the four main food groups (candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup), and a stocking filled with goodies.

As the world's largest car sharing marketplace, Turo offers an extraordinary selection of approximately 350,000 active vehicles from classics to the latest and greatest EVs in over 12,000 cities across the US, UK, Canada, France, and Australia. This partnership is the latest campaign from Turo as it looks to "open the door to extraordinary" and provide its approximately 3.4 million active guests with experiential adventures. Most recently, Turo partnered with the Jonas Brothers to list their personal cars on the platform and listed the Addams Family Hearse from Netflix's Wednesday for fans to book.

The Elfmobiles will be available to book beginning at 10 am ET on December 6 on a first-come, first-served basis. To maximize the spreading of holiday cheer, trips must be booked for at least 48 hours. For more details, visit turo.com/us/en/car-rental/united-states/elf .

