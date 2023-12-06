EdisonLearning Awarded Reaccreditation by The Middle States Association on Elementary and Secondary Schools

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdisonLearning, a longtime innovator in public education and leading provider of digital learning solutions for students in grades K -12, has been awarded reaccreditation as a Learning Service Provider from The Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), the gold standard for measuring and advancing school improvement.

The Middle States Association (MSA) is a worldwide leader in accreditation and school improvement. For over 125 years, Middle States has been helping school leaders establish and reach their goals, develop strategic plans, promote staff development and advance student achievement.

EdisonLearning President and CEO Thom Jackson said, "We are proud and appreciative of The Middle States Association for recognizing our commitment to continuous improvement in student learning, and how our mission and beliefs drive the levels of learning desired by our students and families."

Middle States accredits preK-12 public, private, parochial, and charter schools. In addition, MSA-CESS accredits non-degree granting career and technical post-secondary institutions and learning services providers. Accreditation is a multifaceted evaluation process that schools and school systems voluntarily use to demonstrate they are meeting a defined set of research-based performance standards.

"Educational institutions that meet MSA Standards for accreditation or reaccreditation are to be commended for their commitment to excellence and for evolving to meet the changing needs of students," said Christian Talbot, president of MSA-CESS. "We are pleased that you (EdisonLearning) continue to be among the education organizations throughout the world that meet the internationally recognized standards of quality of the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools."

The Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) announced recently that 201 schools and school systems in 23 states and 17 other countries have earned accreditation or reaccreditation, the gold standard for measuring and advancing school improvement.

A full list of schools and school systems, including EdisonLearning, that earned accreditation or reaccreditation is available here.

