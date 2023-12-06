The One happy island unveils a splashy new name for its tap water alongside limited-time packages for visitors to experience its refreshing waters from sea to tap

Aruba Unites with Water Sommelier to Encourage Travelers to Savor "Paradise on Tap" Drinking Water The One happy island unveils a splashy new name for its tap water alongside limited-time packages for visitors to experience its refreshing waters from sea to tap

ORANJESTAD, Aruba, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many know Aruba for its award-winning beaches and turquoise waters, but most travelers don't know they can drink the island's water straight from the tap. That's why the Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) is teaming up with Certified Water Sommelier, Martin Riese , to showcase Paradise on Tap , featuring limited-time bespoke travel experiences.

Both potable and delicious, Aruba's water is made from Caribbean Sea turned tap as it goes through an extensive water treatment process to create Paradise on Tap – so good it received the highest stamp of approval from Riese.

"Partnering with the Aruba Tourism Authority on this initiative is a dream come true. I've tasted tap water from around the world and Aruba's Paradise on Tap is truly one of the best," said Martin Riese, Certified Water Sommelier and Water Advocate. "Ever since I was a child, I've been passionate about water and my mission to educate people about the importance of clean, delicious drinking water. I encourage visitors to Aruba to choose Paradise on Tap instead of bottled water – a simple way to sip in the island's natural beauty."

Experience Paradise on Tap

ATA is also inviting travelers to experience the island's rejuvenating waters in a whole new way, starting with limited-time bookable guest packages. When staying at eco-conscious properties Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort and Boardwalk Boutique Hotel, travelers receive a reusable water bottle to enjoy Paradise on Tap anywhere the tap can be turned on, and are encouraged to relax and let the good times flow.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort : Guests can experience the regenerative power of water and nature in the ultimate wellness retreat. Harmonize your body and mind with Yoga by the Sea, Sound Healing sessions, restorative spa treatments and more. Then, explore Aruba's marine beauty through a once-in-a-lifetime private snorkel sail with breathtaking views. Available now through August 2024 . To book visit https://www.bucuti.com/wellness/packages/relax-recover : Guests can experience the regenerative power of water and nature in the ultimate wellness retreat. Harmonize your body and mind with Yoga by the Sea, Sound Healing sessions, restorative spa treatments and more. Then, exploremarine beauty through a once-in-a-lifetime private snorkel sail with breathtaking views. Available now through. To book visit

Boardwalk Boutique Hotel : Guests can embrace the essence of H2O through the hotel's water-inspired activities like an ocean-wave massage and a 3-course sea-inspired lunch. Be refreshed with a floating meditation session and discover sustainable luxury with this unique coastal retreat that goes beyond the ordinary. To book the experience visit https://www.boardwalkaruba.com/en/specials : Guests can embrace the essence of H2O through the hotel's water-inspired activities like an ocean-wave massage and a 3-course sea-inspired lunch. Be refreshed with a floating meditation session and discover sustainable luxury with this unique coastal retreat that goes beyond the ordinary. To book the experience visit

Make the Aruba Promise

Before stepping foot on island, travelers are encouraged to take the Aruba Promise , a commitment to being an eco-conscious visitor to keep Aruba One happy island for generations to come. The first step? Bring a reusable water bottle and refill it with the island's finest tap water.

"Aruba prides itself for being a destination where travelers can unwind and relax, with an exceptionally generous culture, but it's important that we work together to keep the island beautiful for future generations," said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. "Through Paradise on Tap, we are working to raise awareness for the Aruba Promise, a pledge to encourage travelers to be ecologically and socially responsible visitors to the island we Arubans call home."

For more information on Paradise on Tap and the Aruba Promise, visit www.aruba.com/paradiseontap and follow along on social using the #ParadiseOnTap hashtag.

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited Caribbean destinations, Aruba – One happy island – offers breathtaking beaches, diverse culinary delights, a sprawling and unforgettable Arikok National Park, and award-winning hotels and villas. A leader in innovation, the country was awarded a top spot on Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020 list due to their ambitious sustainability efforts. In today's ever-changing world, Aruba's 'Health and Happiness Code' safety protocols provide peace of mind, while still delivering a relaxing on-island experience. Located outside the hurricane belt, explore all Aruba has to offer, from romantic beach getaways, unique wellness experiences and more, on Aruba.com .

About Martin Riese

Martin Riese is a certified Water Sommelier on behalf of the German Mineral Water Trade Association and author of Die Welt des Wassers (World of Water), which is considered the leading book in Europe on water. His passion for the natural resource has led him on an incredible journey from sitting alongside Zac Efron on Netflix's Down To Earth and appearing in Planet Water and National Geographic. Martin has traveled all over the world, sharing his expertise and love for water with locals, thought leaders and officials alike.

