Airlines for America Names Haley Gallagher Vice President, Security and Facilitation

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, today named Haley Gallagher as Vice President, Security and Facilitation. Gallagher joins A4A from the U.S. Embassy in London where she has served as the Transportation Security Administration's representative. She has fifteen years of experience working for U.S. governmental agencies focused on security as well as international relationships, outreach, engagement and program implementation.

In her new role, Ms. Gallagher will lead A4A's collaborative approach to security and facilitation, working closely with A4A member airlines to advance priorities focused on the safe, secure and efficient transportation of passengers and cargo. She will manage all aspects of interaction with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and many industry organizations.

Ms. Gallagher will begin in January of 2024 and will report directly to A4A's Senior Vice President, Chief Financial and Operating Officer Paul R. Archambeault, with indirect reporting to A4A President and CEO Nicholas E. Calio. She will oversee four primary functional areas within A4A: Aviation Security, Aviation Cyber Security, Cargo Services and Passenger Facilitation.

"Haley brings more than 20 years of international and counterterrorism experience, specializing in regional affairs, international aviation security, risk management and program management to A4A, which will be a great value to our member carriers and the entire aviation industry," Calio said. "She is a proven leader, and we are thrilled that she is joining our team."

"Over the course of her career, Haley has established a strong professional network which will be instrumental in expanding existing relationships and building new relationships with A4A's members, industry stakeholders and governmental agencies," added Archambeault. "She brings a wealth of knowledge to the A4A and the industry."

"I am very excited for this opportunity and look forward to being part of A4A," Gallagher said. "I have spent my career collaborating with diverse stakeholder groups, building coalitions, and advancing risk-based and outcomes focused security, regulations, policies and procedures. I look forward to bringing that experience to A4A's members."

Gallagher holds a Bachelor of Arts from Messiah College and a Master of Public Policy from the University of Michigan.

