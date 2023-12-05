Hyperlocology and Do it Best Partner to Transform Local Advertising and Co-op Marketing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development set to reshape the retail landscape, Hyperlocology, the leading multi-location advertising platform and Do it Best, the only US-based, member-owned comprehensive and fully integrated hardware, lumber and building materials buying cooperative in the home improvement industry, have announced their strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to redefine local advertising and co-op marketing for Do it Best members through an innovative platform that streamlines efforts and unlocks co-op and brand match funds from affiliated brands.

Hyperlocology's Expertise in Local Advertising

Hyperlocology enables brands to customize advertising per location in collaboration with local owners. Using data-driven insights, businesses can create personalized advertising campaigns tailored to specific local audiences, ushering in a new era of best practice localized advertising strategies.

Jenna Grannan, Sales and Service Manager at Do it Best, Commends the Partnership

Jenna Grannan, Sales and Service Manager at Do it Best, is extremely excited for the collaboration: "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering Do it Best members. Our retailers are the backbone of our cooperative, and this collaboration with Hyperlocology underscores our dedication to providing them with innovative tools to excel in an ever-evolving market."

Patrick Pleiss, Co-founder of Hyperlocology, Envisions the Future

"We are excited to work alongside Do it Best to provide members with the ability to easily and effectively execute localized best practice marketing.i. This collaboration is a testament to our shared belief in the power of technology to reshape local marketing. The Hyperlocology dashboard has revolutionized the way retailers approach local advertising and co-op marketing, driving efficiency, growth and sales."

A Dashboard that Transforms Possibilities

The core of this partnership lies in the intuitive dashboard developed by Hyperlocology. Serving as a centralized hub, Do it Best members and field marketers can seamlessly manage and execute brand-directed local advertising campaigns. The dashboard also introduces a groundbreaking capability: enabling retailers to access co-op and Brand Match marketing funds extended by the network of esteemed brands associated with Do it Best.

Unlocking Efficiency Through Collaboration

The collaboration between Hyperlocology and Do t Best embodies the power of synergy and innovation. By simplifying the local advertising process and facilitating access to co-op marketing funds, retailers within the Do it Best community can optimize resource allocation. This shift equips retailers to elevate their marketing efforts, deeply engage local audiences, and foster business growth.

Looking Forward to a Transformed Landscape

The collaboration goes beyond providing a platform—it empowers retailers to seize control of localized marketing strategies while leveraging the collective strength of a cooperative network.

Stay tuned for updates as this collaboration reshapes local advertising and co-op marketing within the expansive Do it Best community. The future of retail marketing is defined by accessibility, innovation, and the shared triumph of collaborative efforts in the digital age.

